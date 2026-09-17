New Volvo XC60, XC90 get major electric range boost with updated plug-in hybrid tech

New Delhi:

Volvo XC60 and XC90 plug-in hybrids now go a lot farther on electric power alone, up to 200 kilometres for the XC60 and 160 kilometres for the XC90. As per the early WLTP estimates, this upgrade is more than double what previous models could manage. So, if you spend most days driving around town, you probably will not need the gas engine much.

Volvo stuck with the same basic formula – both SUVs still use a gas engine alongside the electric motor, so you get that extra flexibility for long trips. Mild-hybrid versions are sticking around, too.

Bigger battery, more powerful electric motor

A bigger battery under the floor does most of the work, backed up by a more powerful electric motor. All of this means you’ll cover most daily errands and commutes on electricity, but you will not be stuck if you want to hit the highway.

Volvo XC60 gets exterior and interior updates

The XC60 is not just about what’s under the hood, though. Volvo refreshed its look, starting with a new grille, bumper, hood, and front fenders. The “Thor’s Hammer” LED headlights are updated, and you will notice new wheels, plus changes to the rear—the tailgate, LED lights, and bumper all get tweaks.

Inside, there is a new dashboard and door panels. Higher trims can have wood accents, cardamom-ventilated Nappa leather, and better ambient lighting. The centrepiece is an 11.2-inch touchscreen running Volvo’s latest Car UX software.

XC90 retains seven-seat layout

The XC90 keeps its seven-seat setup and clean Scandinavian style but now features the same long-range hybrid tech as the XC60. The premium vibe sticks around—buyers can add a high-end Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and now Google Gemini is integrated. The AI assistant listens to natural speech for navigation, searching, and even managing messages.

More safety and driver assistance technology

On the safety front, the XC60 gets a more advanced sensor package with cameras, radars, and more. You’ll find handy assistance like Lane Change Assist, automatic emergency braking and emergency steering, plus a 360-degree camera with 3D views. There is even an alert to warn you if a cyclist is about to pass before you open the door.

Both models are set to receive Google Gemini and over-the-air software updates. But, as always, equipment and connected features will vary by market and trim, and some things might need a subscription or activation by the customer.

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