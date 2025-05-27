Volvo cars announces 3,000 job cuts due to trade tensions, economic uncertainty Around 1,000 consultant positions will be cut as part of this restructuring. The remaining job cuts will occur in various global markets, primarily focusing on office positions.

New Delhi:

Volvo Cars, based in Sweden, announced plans to eliminate 3,000 positions as part of a cost-cutting initiative amid challenges in the automotive industry due to trade tensions and economic uncertainty. The company disclosed that approximately 1,200 job cuts would affect workers in Sweden, while around 1,000 consultant positions, also primarily in Sweden, would be eliminated. The remaining job reductions would take place in various global markets, with most cuts targeting office roles.

Håkan Samuelsson, the president and CEO of Volvo Cars, acknowledged that these decisions were difficult but necessary for building a stronger and more resilient company. He highlighted that the automotive sector is currently facing significant challenges, emphasizing the need for improved cash flow and a structural reduction in costs.

Volvo Cars, which is owned by China’s Geely, employs about 42,600 full-time staff. The company, like many others in the industry, is grappling with rising raw material costs, a declining European car market, and the impact of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on imported cars and steel. The company’s main headquarters and product development facilities are located in Gothenburg, Sweden, while production takes place in Belgium, South Carolina, and China.

Meanwhile, Volvo has become the first car company to officially introduce Google’s Gemini AI chatbot into its vehicles. This exciting news was announced right after Google unveiled Gemini at the I/O 2025 conference.

Volvo, which has been using Android technology in its cars for some time, is expanding its partnership with Google. With the Gemini integration, drivers will have a more conversational and user-friendly experience with their car. This means you can easily talk to your car to get directions, ask questions, and even have documents like the user manual explained to you.

Overall, this technology aims to make driving safer and more enjoyable by reducing distractions and simplifying how drivers interact with their vehicles.

ALSO READ: How to apply for colour-coded stickers online: An easy guide

Input from PTI