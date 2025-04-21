How to apply for colour-coded stickers online: An easy guide Colour-coded stickers indicate the type of fuel used in vehicles. You can be penalized if you don't have one. Here's how to obtain your color-coded sticker online.

New Delhi:

The Delhi transport department has announced new rules regarding vehicle fuel stickers, which must be displayed on all vehicles. If a vehicle does not have these stickers, the owner will face penalties under traffic laws. A notice released by the department on Sunday mentioned that failing to display the stickers will lead to fines as stated in the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. These colour-coded stickers were introduced back in 2012-2013 and became mandatory for all vehicles by 2019. The stickers indicate the type of fuel the vehicle uses: orange for diesel, light blue for petrol and CNG, and grey for other types of fuels. They are important for identifying fuel types, especially when pollution levels are high and restrictions are in place. In 2020, the transport department launched a special campaign to enforce these rules, imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on vehicles without the necessary high-security plates or fuel stickers.

Officials have emphasiSed that vehicles without the correct stickers will not be able to obtain Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, which are required to keep driving in the city. This means having the correct sticker is essential for being able to use your vehicle on the road.

If your vehicle does not currently have a colour-coded sticker, you can easily apply for one online by following these steps:

Visit https://bookmyhsrp.com/. Select the option for 'HSRP and colour-coded stickers.' If you already have a high-security registration plate and only need the colour sticker, choose the 'only colour-coded sticker' option. Follow the prompts on the screen. Enter the required information about your vehicle. Finally, complete the process by making an online payment.

By following these steps, you'll be able to get your fuel sticker and avoid any fines or issues with your vehicle!

