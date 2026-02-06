'Do not approach courts for publicity after losing elections': SC raps Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj The Supreme Court strongly reprimanded Prashant Kishor for approaching the judiciary after losing the 2025 Bihar election. The bench said that candidates rejected by voters should not turn to courts to regain popularity. Kishor had alleged that a welfare scheme payment influenced the poll outcome.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Friday strongly criticised Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, observing that candidates should not rush to courts after losing elections. The bench remarked that those rejected by voters must not use the judiciary as a tool to regain popularity. The bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi made the sharp observations while hearing Kishor's plea related to the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Kishor had approached the Supreme Court alleging that the Women's Employment Scheme payments were transferred into beneficiaries' bank accounts just before voting, which he claimed influenced the election outcome. However, the Election Commission had refused to entertain his plea following which Kishor moved the top court.

What did the court say?

During the hearing, the bench firmly told Prashant Kishor that the democratic mandate must be respected. "When the people reject you, you should not use the court to gain popularity," the court said. They emphasised that the judiciary cannot be turned into a platform for political battles that have already been settled through the ballot.