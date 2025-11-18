Advertisement
Received setback but will rectify mistakes, build ourselves: Prashant Kishor on failure in Bihar polls

Prashant Kishor addresses press conference for first time after Bihar polls.
Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Patna:

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, in his first post-election press conference on Tuesday said his party has made honest efforts but failed, however, he will take cent per cent responsibility. He said his party received setback but will rectify mistakes, come back stronger and there is no going back for him.

“Made honest effort but failed, I take cent per cent responsibility. Received setback but will rectify mistakes, build ourselves, come back stronger; no going back for us,” Prashant Kishor said.

 

