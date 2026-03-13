Centre says there's no need for panic booking of LPG, rules out crisis

New Delhi:

The government on Friday flagged concerns about liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply amid conflict in West Asia, but said that the supply of PNG (Piped Natural Gas) and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) to domestic consumers is being ensured without any interruptions or cuts. Addressing a press briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, said that hospitals and hostels are being prioritised for LPG supplies, and LPG production in the country has been increased by 40 per cent compared to March 5, 2026. Additionally, the government has released 48,000 kiloliters (approximately 48 million litres) of kerosene oil for distribution to states. The government has also directed Coal India to provide coal to hotels and restaurants.

Surge in LPG bookings

She also said that LPG bookings surged to 75.7 lakh on March 12, 2026, up from an average of 55.7 lakh in the pre-war period, indicating panic buying.

The government has urged people to switch to piped natural gas (PNG) connections to reduce pressure on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) amid a cylinder shortage in several parts of the country.

"As far as crude oil is concerned, we possess a refining capacity of 258 million metric tons. We are self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel; consequently, there is no need to import these fuels into India," she said.

Sharma said that commercial consumers must contact their city gas distribution network provider to obtain a PNG connection.

"Furthermore, regarding commercial consumers in our major urban cities and centres—many of whom are currently facing difficulties due to their reliance on LPG supplies—the Government of India is making every effort to address their concerns. We appeal to all such commercial consumers to contact their local CGD (City Gas Distribution) network provider or their designated dealer to obtain a PNG connection," she added.

No dry out reported

The official said that despite this situation, no dry out has been reported at any of the 25,000 distributors.

"Petrol and diesel are available in adequate quantities at all petrol pumps... Regarding LPG, I would like to state that this remains a matter of concern for us. Nevertheless, despite this situation, no dry out has been reported at any of our 25,000 distributors. I would like to appeal to all fellow citizens not to give credence to rumours and to refrain from engaging in panic buying," Sharma said.