Border 2 OTT release date: Know when and where to stream Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's war drama online

New Delhi:

Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 war film Border, released in theatres on January 23, 2026, and went on to become a box office success. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh.

If you missed it in theatres, there's no need to worry as Border 2 is set to hit OTT screens this month. Read on to find out when and where you can stream it online.

Border 2 OTT release date and platform

The war drama Border 2 will be available to stream on Netflix. According to details on the platform, the film will start streaming online from March 20, 2026. Notably, the official OTT release announcement poster from the makers is still awaited. Take a look at the screengrab below:

(Image Source : NETFLIX PLATFORM)Screengrab showing Border 2 OTT release date on Netflix

Border 2 trailer

The official trailer of Border 2 was released on January 15, 2026. While sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "A war remembered. A legacy continued." The trailer was well received by audiences, garnering over 78 million views so far.

Border 2: Production details

The Bollywood film Border 2 was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films.

Border 2 box office collection

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 collected Rs 449.65 crore at the worldwide box office. In India, the film's total gross collection stands at Rs 392.40 crore. The movie benefited from its Republic Day week release, earning Rs 30 crore on its first day. On Day 2, it collected Rs 36.50 crore and continued its momentum on Day 3, raking in Rs 54.50 crore in India.

Also Read: Aspirants Season 3 on OTT: When and where to watch Naveen Kasturia's series online