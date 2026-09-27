Roadies Rebirth to stream on two OTT platforms; know when and where to watch Rannvijay Singha's show

MTV Roadies is returning with its 21st season titled Roadies Rebirth. The popular reality show will once again bring together a group of contestants who will compete against each other through a series of tasks, challenges and eliminations. Rannvijay Singha will be seen hosting the latest season. Interestingly, the reality show will stream on two OTT platforms. Read on to find out when and where to stream Roadies Rebirth.

Roadies Rebirth to stream on two OTT platforms

The OTT platforms made the announcement on Sunday, revealing that Roadies Rebirth will premiere on JioHotstar and Netflix. The new season will premiere on October 16 and air every Friday and Saturday at 7 PM.

Roadies Rebirth will have a total of six Gang Leaders, with Rannvijay Singha returning as the host. Notably, the new season will follow a new competition format, OGs vs NewGs. The OG team will include gang leaders Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula. Meanwhile, the NewG team will consist of new gang leaders Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali.

Netflix India wrote, "Chup! Bilkul chup mat hona about Roadies release date Watch Roadies Rebirth starts 16th October, Fri-Sat, 7PM, on Netflix."

Sharing the announcement poster, JioHotstar in a collaboration post wrote, "Wahi purani aag laut aayi hai ek naye andaaz mein Old rivalries, new contenders, one epic clash A new legacy is rising Roadies Rebirth, Co-powered by @be.superyou and @dbsiggnature.elaichi, starts 16th October, Fri-Sat 7PM only on JioHotstar & MTV."

Notably, viewers can also watch Roadies Rebirth on the MTV channel from October 16, every Friday and Saturday at 7 PM.

Rannvijay Singha returns as host

Rannvijay Singha has been associated with MTV Roadies for a long time. He hosted the show continuously from Season 2, Roadies 2.0 to Season 17, Roadies Revolution. He returned to the show for Season 20, Roadies: Double Cross, after a gap of a few years and is also hosting the new season.

Who won Roadies Season 20?

For the unversed, Roadies: Double Cross (Roadies Season 20) was won by Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, from gang leader Elvish Yadav's team. Apart from winning the coveted trophy, he also took home a brand-new Karizma XMR bike and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Notably, after his stint on Roadies: Double Cross, he entered Colors TV's reality show Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The show premiered on September 6, 2026, with a total of 16 contestants.

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Meet Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu: The contestant who won both Roadies XX Double Cross and Splitsvilla 16