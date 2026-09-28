Samay Raina roasts Ayushmann Khurrana; takes a dig at Pati Patni Aur Woh Do on India's Got Latent 2

Another bonus episode of Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent has been released, and this time, Udta Teer actor Ayushmann Khurrana joined the panel. Alongside Samay, mentalist Suhani Shah, comedian Aditya Kulshreshth (aka Kullu), and comedian Rajat Sood also appeared in the fourth 'members-only' episode. The new episode is 34 minutes and 13 seconds long and is currently accessible only to YouTube members.

Announcing the release on his YouTube channel, Samay wrote, 'Bonus Episode 4 has been released exclusively for members.'

Samay Raina pokes fun at Ayushmann Khurrana's film

Ayushmann's appearance on the show comes as the series continues to invite celebrity guests to join the panel. At one point, while joking about Ayushmann's film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', Samay said, "I watched your film Pati Patni Aur Woh and by 'Woh Do' (those two), I mean the two people who went to watch the movie with me. Now, even they want a refund." Hearing this, both Ayushmann and the audience burst into laughter.

Later, when Samay Raina said that from Alia to now Ayushmann, he can call it a download, the Vicky Donor actor didn't hold back and said, 'From India's Got Talent to India's Got Latent, what a downfall for me too'. For the unversed, Ayushmann has hosted several seasons of the talent-based reality show on Colours TV.

Where to watch India's Got Latent

Season 2 of India's Got Latent features regular episodes alongside special releases and celebrity panel appearances. It can be watched on YouTube and Netflix. Several stars, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal and Sharvari, have appeared in Season 2.

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming projects

Ayushmann is currently promoting two of his upcoming films. The first is Udta Teer, in which he will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film also features Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, the film is set to release in theatres on October 9, 2026.

Additionally, he will appear alongside Sharvari in Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which is scheduled for theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

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India's Got Latent bonus episode 4 out: Ayushmann Khurrana joins Samay Raina, Suhani Shah, Kullu, Rajat Sood