2026 Luxury car outlook: Upcoming launches from BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo. From groundbreaking EVs to refreshed icons, here is your definitive guide to the luxury launches ahead.

New Delhi:

In 2025, international luxury brands maintained a strong momentum in India. BMW introduced several key models, including the iX1 LWB, the new 2 Series Gran Coupe, and the all-new X3. Volvo followed suit with the XC90 and XC60 facelifts alongside the EX30 e-SUV. Meanwhile, Audi had a relatively quiet year.

However, 2026 promises to be action-packed. Here is the definitive list of what to expect from these premium manufacturers in the coming year.

Upcoming Volvo launches

Volvo EX90 (Flagship Electric SUV)

Launch Timeline: Expected to arrive in the third quarter (Q3) of 2026.

Architecture: Built on a cutting-edge 800V architecture for enhanced efficiency.

Performance Variants: Available globally in single-motor RWD, twin-motor AWD, and AWD Performance trims.

Range: Offers a driving range between 565 km and 608 km depending on the configuration.

Battery: Equipped with a large 92–106 kWh battery pack.

Volvo ES90 (Luxury Electric Sedan)

Launch Timeline: Slated for a Q3 2026 debut.

Platform: Sits on the advanced SPA2 platform with an 800V electrical system.

Charging: Supports ultra-fast 350 kW DC charging.

Design and Safety: Features signature "Thor’s Hammer" LED headlights and a roof-mounted LiDAR system for advanced safety.

Interior Tech: Includes a 14.5-inch portrait touchscreen, 5G connectivity with OTA updates, and a premium 25-speaker Bowers and Wilkins sound system.

Storage: Offers a 424-litre boot, expandable up to 733 litres.

Upcoming Mercedes-Benz launches

2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA EV

Launch Timeline: Expected in the first half of 2026.

Architecture: Debuts the new MMA (EV-first) architecture.

Wheelbase: Features a longer wheelbase than the current model.

Interior: Equipped with a significantly more advanced digital interior.

2026 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Cabriolet

Launch Timeline: Targeted for a Q4 2026 launch.

Roof Design: Features a powered fabric soft-top.

Open-Air Coverage: The top retracts to expose the entire passenger cabin and cargo area.

Experience: Designed to offer a unique open-air luxury experience.

Upcoming Audi Launches

Audi Q3

Launch Timeline: Set for an early 2026 arrival.

Design: Larger and bolder than its predecessor with a massive hexagonal grille.

Lighting: Features customizable LED DRL signatures.

Body Styles: Likely to be available in SUV and Sportback variants for the Indian market.

Performance: Powered by a 204hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Drivetrain: Includes Quattro AWD as standard.

Audi e-tron GT (Facelift)

Launch Timeline: Expected in Q3 2026.

Variants: Likely to arrive in three trims: S, RS, and RS Performance. Power Output: S: 680hp RS: 857hp RS Performance: 925hp

Acceleration: The Performance variant reaches 100kph in 2.5 seconds.

Battery and Charging: Equipped with a 105kWh battery. Charges from 0–80 per cent in 18 minutes via a 320kW charger.



Audi A6 e-tron

Launch Timeline: Arriving in the second half of 2026.

Aerodynamics: Audi’s most aerodynamic model to date.

Body Style: India is likely to receive the Sportback version.

Performance (Expected): Single-motor variant producing 367hp.

Battery and Range: Features a 100kWh battery. Offers a 756km WLTP range.



Audi Q6 e-tron

Launch Timeline: Due in H2 2026.

Assembly: Likely to be locally assembled (CKD) in Aurangabad.

Architecture: Built on the PPE platform with 800V technology for faster charging.

India-Spec (Expected): 100kWh RWD variant. Output of 306hp. Range of 641km.



Upcoming BMW Launches

BMW iX Facelift

Launch Timeline: Expected in Q2 2026.

Exterior Updates: Features subtle styling tweaks including new headlamps, a redesigned grille, and fresh alloy wheels.

Performance: Includes major powertrain improvements.

Interior: Features a new three-spoke steering wheel and M Multi-function seats.

BMW i5 LWB

Launch Timeline: Launching in Q2 2026.

Design: Specifically reworked for India with improved ground clearance.

Variant: The eDrive40L is the likely contender.

Battery and Power: Features a 97kWh battery and a 340hp rear-mounted motor.

ALSO READ: Tata Avinya 5-model strategy revealed: Premium EVs to feature JLR tech and Range Rover-inspired design