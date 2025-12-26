2026 Luxury car outlook: Upcoming launches from BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo

In 2025, international luxury brands maintained a strong momentum in India. BMW introduced several key models, including the iX1 LWB, the new 2 Series Gran Coupe, and the all-new X3. Volvo followed suit with the XC90 and XC60 facelifts alongside the EX30 e-SUV. Meanwhile, Audi had a relatively quiet year.
However, 2026 promises to be action-packed. Here is the definitive list of what to expect from these premium manufacturers in the coming year.
Upcoming Volvo launches
Volvo EX90 (Flagship Electric SUV)
- Launch Timeline: Expected to arrive in the third quarter (Q3) of 2026.
- Architecture: Built on a cutting-edge 800V architecture for enhanced efficiency.
- Performance Variants: Available globally in single-motor RWD, twin-motor AWD, and AWD Performance trims.
- Range: Offers a driving range between 565 km and 608 km depending on the configuration.
- Battery: Equipped with a large 92–106 kWh battery pack.
Volvo ES90 (Luxury Electric Sedan)
- Launch Timeline: Slated for a Q3 2026 debut.
- Platform: Sits on the advanced SPA2 platform with an 800V electrical system.
- Charging: Supports ultra-fast 350 kW DC charging.
- Design and Safety: Features signature "Thor’s Hammer" LED headlights and a roof-mounted LiDAR system for advanced safety.
- Interior Tech: Includes a 14.5-inch portrait touchscreen, 5G connectivity with OTA updates, and a premium 25-speaker Bowers and Wilkins sound system.
- Storage: Offers a 424-litre boot, expandable up to 733 litres.
Upcoming Mercedes-Benz launches
2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
- Launch Timeline: Expected in the first half of 2026.
- Architecture: Debuts the new MMA (EV-first) architecture.
- Wheelbase: Features a longer wheelbase than the current model.
- Interior: Equipped with a significantly more advanced digital interior.
2026 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Cabriolet
- Launch Timeline: Targeted for a Q4 2026 launch.
- Roof Design: Features a powered fabric soft-top.
- Open-Air Coverage: The top retracts to expose the entire passenger cabin and cargo area.
- Experience: Designed to offer a unique open-air luxury experience.
Upcoming Audi Launches
Audi Q3
- Launch Timeline: Set for an early 2026 arrival.
- Design: Larger and bolder than its predecessor with a massive hexagonal grille.
- Lighting: Features customizable LED DRL signatures.
- Body Styles: Likely to be available in SUV and Sportback variants for the Indian market.
- Performance: Powered by a 204hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.
- Drivetrain: Includes Quattro AWD as standard.
Audi e-tron GT (Facelift)
- Launch Timeline: Expected in Q3 2026.
- Variants: Likely to arrive in three trims: S, RS, and RS Performance.
- Power Output: S: 680hp
- RS: 857hp
- RS Performance: 925hp
- Acceleration: The Performance variant reaches 100kph in 2.5 seconds.
- Battery and Charging: Equipped with a 105kWh battery.
- Charges from 0–80 per cent in 18 minutes via a 320kW charger.
Audi A6 e-tron
- Launch Timeline: Arriving in the second half of 2026.
- Aerodynamics: Audi’s most aerodynamic model to date.
- Body Style: India is likely to receive the Sportback version.
- Performance (Expected): Single-motor variant producing 367hp.
- Battery and Range: Features a 100kWh battery.
- Offers a 756km WLTP range.
Audi Q6 e-tron
- Launch Timeline: Due in H2 2026.
- Assembly: Likely to be locally assembled (CKD) in Aurangabad.
- Architecture: Built on the PPE platform with 800V technology for faster charging.
- India-Spec (Expected): 100kWh RWD variant.
- Output of 306hp.
- Range of 641km.
Upcoming BMW Launches
BMW iX Facelift
- Launch Timeline: Expected in Q2 2026.
- Exterior Updates: Features subtle styling tweaks including new headlamps, a redesigned grille, and fresh alloy wheels.
- Performance: Includes major powertrain improvements.
- Interior: Features a new three-spoke steering wheel and M Multi-function seats.
BMW i5 LWB
- Launch Timeline: Launching in Q2 2026.
- Design: Specifically reworked for India with improved ground clearance.
- Variant: The eDrive40L is the likely contender.
- Battery and Power: Features a 97kWh battery and a 340hp rear-mounted motor.
