New Tesla Roadster production model to debut on October 1 after years of delays

New Delhi:

Tesla, a popular luxury EV company, just made it official that the production-ready Roadster is set to debut on October 1 (2026). They dropped the news on social media with a teaser shot of the car—and if you look closely, you will spot '10.01' and 'Go for launch' stamped on the image, making it clear when they’re pulling the wraps off. The event is happening in Waco, Texas, and Tesla is inviting people who have already reserved their Roadster to join the reveal.

Taking you back down memory lane, if you remember the 2017 concept, the new Roadster was supposed to look even edgier. Tesla is staying pretty quiet on the final shape and features, but the teaser does show the rear more clearly than ever. Picture a hefty rear wing and full-length LED tail lights—definitely more aggressive than before.

Teaser reveals aggressive rear design

Those four nozzles at the back tie into Tesla’s wild SpaceX package for the Roadster. Elon Musk’s been talking that up for a while—he claims those rocket thrusters will boost acceleration, braking, cornering, and even top speed. Still, Tesla has not said if all those features will actually make it to the production version.

Roadster concept promised nearly 1,000km range

Back when they announced the Roadster concept in 2017, Tesla promised jaw-dropping numbers: a 620-mile range (about 998 km), a top speed above 250 mph (402 kph), and 0-60 mph in just 1.9 seconds. Later on, Musk hinted that the SpaceX setup could push that down to a mind-blowing 1.1 seconds. But just to be clear, those specs were for the concept—they haven’t locked in numbers for the final car yet.

Production faced multiple delays

As for getting the Roadster on the road, it has been a long wait. They first showed it off back in 2017 and have pushed back production a few times since then. Musk originally aimed for an April 2026 launch, but that came and went. So now, October 1 is the new date to watch. Tesla was taking reservations for £38,000 (pounds) in the UK, but they are still keeping quiet about the final price and what features will make the cut.

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