Tesla sells 40 cars in October 2025: Why model Y demand cools after initial buzz in India?

Tesla, an e-automobile company led by Elon Musk, entered the Indian market in July this year with its first showroom and sold 40 cars in October, as per data from FADA. This brings its cumulative sales to 104 units – 64 units sold in September and 40 in October this year.
Interestingly, the country's EV market has expanded from 15,329 units in September 2025 to 18,055 units in October, up 17.78 per cent month-on-month. However, Tesla witnessed a decline of 37.5 per cent, indicating that the demand for the Model Y is stabilising post the initial buzz around its launch.
Tesla showrooms: Pricing and variants in India
Tesla currently operates two showrooms:
- Maker Maxity, BKC, Mumbai
- Worldmark 3, Aerocity, New Delhi
The brand is only selling the Model Y SUV, imported as a completely built unit or CBU, which attracts steep import duties in India.
Model Y India Prices (Ex-showroom in India):
- Model Y RWD Standard is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh
- Model Y Long Range RWD is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh
The Indian pricing is much higher compared to global markets because of CBU taxes.
Model Y range, charging and performance
Both variants come with impressive range figures:
- 500 km (RWD Standard)
- 622 km (Long Range)
0–100 kmph timings:
- 5.9 seconds (Standard)
- 5.6 seconds (Long Range)
Fast charging adds:
- 238 km in 15 minutes (Standard)
- 267 km in 15 minutes (Long Range)
- Top speed: 201 kmph
Design and interior features
The Model Y continues Tesla's minimalist and aerodynamic design language with:
- Smooth body lines
- Full LED lighting with front & rear lightbars
- Eight cameras enabling advanced driver-assist functions
- Inside the Cabin
- 15.4-inch central touchscreen
- 8-inch rear touchscreen
- Ventilated and powered front seats
- Heated, power-folding second-row seats
- Ambient lighting in doors and footwells
- Nine-speaker premium audio system
Tesla improved refinement with laminated glass and upgraded suspension for reduced cabin noise.
The SUV is offered in six colours, with premium shades costing up to Rs 1.85 lakh extra.
Model Y vs Mercedes and BMW EVs in India.
Tesla's pricing competes with the luxury EV segment:
- Mercedes-Benz EQA - Rs 67.20 lakh
- Mercedes-Benz EQB - Rs 72.20 lakh
- BMW iX1 LWB - Rs 49.90 lakh
Despite the high import duties, the Model Y's performance and range keep it competitive.