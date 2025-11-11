Tesla sells 40 cars in October 2025: Why model Y demand cools after initial buzz in India? Tesla sold 40 units of the Model Y in India in October 2025, a significant 37.5 per cent drop from September 2025. Despite early excitement after opening showrooms in Mumbai and Delhi, Tesla’s sales momentum slowed as the EV market grew overall.

New Delhi:

Tesla, an e-automobile company led by Elon Musk, entered the Indian market in July this year with its first showroom and sold 40 cars in October, as per data from FADA. This brings its cumulative sales to 104 units – 64 units sold in September and 40 in October this year.

Interestingly, the country's EV market has expanded from 15,329 units in September 2025 to 18,055 units in October, up 17.78 per cent month-on-month. However, Tesla witnessed a decline of 37.5 per cent, indicating that the demand for the Model Y is stabilising post the initial buzz around its launch.

Tesla showrooms: Pricing and variants in India

Tesla currently operates two showrooms:

Maker Maxity, BKC, Mumbai

Worldmark 3, Aerocity, New Delhi

The brand is only selling the Model Y SUV, imported as a completely built unit or CBU, which attracts steep import duties in India.

(Image Source : TESLA )Tesla

Model Y India Prices (Ex-showroom in India):

Model Y RWD Standard is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh

Model Y Long Range RWD is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh

The Indian pricing is much higher compared to global markets because of CBU taxes.

Model Y range, charging and performance

Both variants come with impressive range figures:

500 km (RWD Standard)

622 km (Long Range)

0–100 kmph timings:

5.9 seconds (Standard)

5.6 seconds (Long Range)

Fast charging adds:

238 km in 15 minutes (Standard)

267 km in 15 minutes (Long Range)

Top speed: 201 kmph

Design and interior features

The Model Y continues Tesla's minimalist and aerodynamic design language with:

Smooth body lines

Full LED lighting with front & rear lightbars

Eight cameras enabling advanced driver-assist functions

Inside the Cabin

15.4-inch central touchscreen

8-inch rear touchscreen

Ventilated and powered front seats

Heated, power-folding second-row seats

Ambient lighting in doors and footwells

Nine-speaker premium audio system

Tesla improved refinement with laminated glass and upgraded suspension for reduced cabin noise.

The SUV is offered in six colours, with premium shades costing up to Rs 1.85 lakh extra.

Model Y vs Mercedes and BMW EVs in India.

Tesla's pricing competes with the luxury EV segment:

Mercedes-Benz EQA - Rs 67.20 lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQB - Rs 72.20 lakh

BMW iX1 LWB - Rs 49.90 lakh

Despite the high import duties, the Model Y's performance and range keep it competitive.