Tesla offers Rs 3 lakh exchange bonus on Model Y in India under ‘Switch and Save’ scheme Tesla has rolled out a ‘Switch and Save’ offer in India, providing a Rs 3 lakh exchange bonus on the Model Y, along with loan and EMI options to attract buyers.

New Delhi:

Tesla has introduced an exchange bonus for interested buyers in India as part of a new ‘Switch and Save’ scheme for the Model Y. Under this offer, the automaker is providing a bonus of Rs 3 lakh on the exchange of any combustion-engine vehicle in the country.

In addition to the exchange benefit, buyers can also avail a seven-year loan option with a down payment of Rs 6 lakh. The financing plan comes with a monthly EMI of Rs 49,001 at an interest rate of 8.5 percent.

Tesla sales in India remain below expectations

The latest offer comes at a time when Tesla’s sales performance in India has been below expectations. According to reports, the company has sold only 263 units in the country until January 2026.

In January 2026, Tesla had also offered a Rs 2 lakh cash discount on unsold MY2025 Model Y inventory in an effort to boost sales.

Tesla Model Y price and variants in India

The Tesla Model Y has gained popularity in India for its futuristic design and advanced technology. However, due to high taxes, the electric SUV carries a premium price tag in the country.

Tesla offers the Model Y in India in two variants: Rear Wheel Drive and Long Range Rear Wheel Drive. These variants are priced at Rs 59.89 lakh and Rs 67.89 lakh, respectively.

Among all the global markets where the Model Y is sold, India is currently the only one to receive such a dedicated exchange bonus. This incentive is expected to improve the value-for-money proposition of the Model Y.

Tesla’s charging infrastructure plans in India

Tesla aims to develop charging infrastructure in India that caters to diverse customer lifestyles. The company has already established a presence in Delhi and Mumbai and plans to expand its supercharging network while also offering home-charging solutions as it scales its operations in the country.

Tesla experience centres and superchargers

Tesla opened its first experience centre in Mumbai in July, followed by a second centre in Delhi’s Aerocity in August. At present, the company operates four superchargers across Delhi and Mumbai, with an additional supercharger located in Gurugram.

