Mahindra Vision S interior spied: Dashboard, panoramic sunroof and key features revealed Interior spy shots of the production-ready Mahindra Vision S SUV have surfaced online, revealing dashboard design, cabin features and a full-length panoramic sunroof.

Interior spy shots of the production-ready test mule of the upcoming Mahindra Vision S SUV have surfaced online. These images reveal several key details about the interior of the upcoming SUV. Mahindra first showcased the Vision S concept on Independence Day in 2025. While its exterior was already spied in June 2025, the latest spy shots now offer a closer look at the cabin.

Mahindra Vision S interior: Dashboard details revealed

The spy shots showcase the SUV’s dashboard, which carries forward several design elements from the Vision S concept into the production-spec version. The dashboard and centre console layout appears similar to what Mahindra had previewed earlier.

Key highlights include curved yet protruding HVAC vents, a conventional-looking gear lever, and a bank of physical buttons located on the lower section of the centre console.

Lower-spec test mule indicators

The test mule features an old-school analogue instrument cluster paired with a small multi-information display (MID). It also gets fabric seat upholstery and manually adjustable air-conditioning dials, indicating that this particular test vehicle is likely a lower- to mid-spec variant.

Higher trims may get additional features

It is expected that higher trims of the Mahindra Vision S will feature a new steering wheel design and an additional row of buttons on the more modern-looking dashboard, as showcased in the concept version.

Interior features spotted on test mule

Despite being a lower-spec variant, the test mule is equipped with several features, including cruise control, a touchscreen infotainment system, a rear centre armrest, a manual handbrake, adjustable headrests for all seats, and three-point seatbelts for all occupants.

Rear seat and cabin layout

The spy shots also offer a glimpse of the rear seats, which appear to be of the split-folding type, adding to cabin practicality.

Design elements and panoramic sunroof

The camouflaged SUV features squared-off windows, thick rear pillars, and a relatively narrow rear windscreen—design cues that were also previewed on the Vision S concept.

One of the most notable features spotted inside the Mahindra Vision S is a full-length panoramic sunroof. However, it remains unclear whether this is a fixed glass unit or one that opens partially.

Positioning and launch details

The Mahindra Vision S is expected to be positioned between the XUV 3XO and the larger Scorpio (Classic), while still being a sub-4-metre SUV. As of now, there are no official unveiling details available for the production-spec version of the Vision S.

