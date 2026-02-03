Bajaj Auto to launch 8 new bikes by mid-2026, major Pulsar refresh planned Bajaj Auto is set to roll out eight new motorcycles by mid-2026, focusing on a major Pulsar refresh, next-gen models, and portfolio expansion across key segments.

New Delhi:

Bajaj Auto is planning a significant refresh of its motorcycle portfolio by mid-2026. The automaker is set to launch eight new motorcycles over the next four to five months. To support this rollout, the company has planned two product introductions each month over the next two quarters.

Speaking to analysts after the Q3 FY2026 earnings announcement, Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said the company’s primary focus is on rebuilding the Pulsar franchise, which it considers its core driver of growth.

Launches deliberately held back during festive season

Sharma said the company had deliberately held back new launches to avoid disrupting the festive selling season. He added that Bajaj Auto absorbed pressure in recent quarters while competitors introduced new products, particularly in the 125cc-plus segment.

Multiple new Pulsar launches planned for 2026

Bajaj Auto will launch multiple new Pulsar motorcycles in 2026, largely comprising refreshed versions or new variants. Some models, such as the 2026 Pulsar 150 Twin Disc and Pulsar 125 split-seat variants, have already reached showrooms.

Along with the 2026 updates, Bajaj will also introduce next-generation versions of the Pulsar Classic range, including the 125, 150, and 220F. These models are expected to receive major updates, such as a new chassis and more refined engines.

Plans to expand portfolio below Pulsar

The company is also planning to widen its brand portfolio over the coming years to create a sharper price ladder below the Pulsar brand.

Sharma said there is a clear need for a dedicated brand in the 125cc segment.

Dominar expansion and global market focus

Bajaj Auto is also planning to expand its Dominar franchise with a focus on global markets, as it sells more 250cc-plus motorcycles in Mexico than in India.

Evaluating new motorcycle formats

The company is also evaluating new formats such as dual-sport and off-road motorcycles. However, it remains unclear whether these will be launched under a new brand or using dormant brand names owned by Bajaj Auto.

