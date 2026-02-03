Samsung Galaxy S26 Series launch date leaks: Unpacked Event tipped for February 25 Samsung’s Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra are expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event on February 25, with multiple reports pointing to an end-February unveiling.

New Delhi:

Samsung is gearing up for its first major product launch of 2026, and it is expected to unveil the highly anticipated Galaxy S series smartphones. At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, the company is set to introduce the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The launch date for this major event has reportedly leaked, suggesting an unveiling as early as February. Several South Korean media outlets have reported that the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will take place towards the end of the month.

If these reports are accurate, Samsung may also introduce new audio products alongside the Galaxy S26 series at the event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Date and time

According to leaked information, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to be held on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco. The details were shared by popular tipster Evan Blass, who has a strong track record of providing accurate information related to Samsung launches.

For viewers in India, the event is expected to begin at 11:30 PM IST. Samsung is also likely to livestream the event on its official website, YouTube channel, and newsroom.

Tipster Reaffirms February 25 launch date

This is not the first time Evan Blass has hinted at the launch date of the Galaxy S26 series. Earlier as well, the tipster suggested that the Galaxy S26 lineup would debut on February 25.

“No big surprise here, right? Galaxy S26 family + Galaxy Buds4 lineup launching 25 February,” Evan wrote in a post on X.

While Samsung has not yet made an official announcement, consistent reporting by multiple South Korean publications makes the February launch timeline highly likely.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: What to expect

Samsung is expected to bring a range of powerful features and upgraded specifications to the Galaxy S26 lineup, which has been the subject of several leaks and rumours.

The series is likely to include three models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Each device is expected to cater to different user segments and price points, while the overall design language of the smartphones is expected to remain largely similar.

