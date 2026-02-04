Rohit Shetty house firing case: Police probe Lawrence Bishnoi gang's new modus operandi Rohit Shetty house firing case update: Police suspect that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is using a new modus operandi to carry out the attack. However, the investigation is underway.

New Delhi:

Bollywood filmmaker and producer Rohit Shetty narrowly escaped injury in a shooting outside his house. For the unversed, four shots were fired near his residence.

According to police sources, the Bishnoi gang is using a new modus operandi to carry out the attack. Police suspect that during the night of the firing at Rohit Shetty's residence, other members of the Bishnoi gang may have been present nearby.

The gang is now dividing its attackers into smaller groups to carry out such attacks, making it harder for the police to trace one group through another.

The police are currently trying to understand this new operational module.

In this case, the shooter used a high-quality local made pistol. The cartridges recovered from the scene were 7.62 mm, which is considered highly powerful.

The bike used by the accused to reach Rohit Shetty's house was delivered from Pune to Mumbai. The arrested suspect was reportedly paid Rs 10,000 for this delivery.

Police are now investigating how much total money was paid to carry out the attack at Rohit Shett'’s house, and what mode of transaction was used. After the attack, the shooter fled Mumbai. The police are zeroing in on the shooter's complete route from Juhu, Mumbai, after the incident.

This is a developing story.