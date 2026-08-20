Tesla Model Y sales grows to 203 per cent in July 2026 after Rs 9 lakh cut in India

New Delhi:

Tesla just pulled off its best month ever in India, selling 115 Model Y SUVs in July 2026. All this happened after the company slashed Model Y’s price by Rs. 9 lakh in June—now it starts at Rs. 50.89 lakh (ex-showroom). That move clearly paid off. With these sales, Tesla’s total units sold in India now top 600, which is a big signal that more buyers in the country’s luxury EV scene are giving the brand a look.

Tesla Model Y sales jump 203 per cent in July 2026

If you dig into the numbers, the jump is even more impressive. Tesla sold 115 Model Ys in July, compared to only 38 in June. That’s a whopping 203 per cent increase in just one month. It also blows past Tesla’s previous monthly record of 69 units from September and December 2025.

The price drop is no doubt the main driver. Cutting Rs. 9 lakh off the Model Y made it a much stronger competitor in the premium EV market, where price still makes or breaks a deal for a lot of buyers.

Tesla becomes the third-largest luxury EV brand

Tesla’s now the third-biggest luxury EV brand in India. It notched about 16 per cent of the 736 luxury electric passenger vehicles sold in July, sitting behind BMW India (390 units) and Mercedes-Benz India (174 units). But with 115 sales, Tesla passed Volvo Auto India for the month, as Volvo sold only 51 EVs.

Looking at the bigger picture, Tesla has sold 578 vehicles in India from September 2025, when it started deliveries, to July 2026. That’s an 8 per cent slice of the 6,825 luxury EVs sold in that time frame. And they’re still on a roll—by the first 16 days of August, 60 more Teslas had found buyers, pushing their cumulative sales well over 600.

Tesla Model Y price and variants in India

As for the Model Y line-up in India, you get both five-seat and six-seat versions. Prices range from Rs. 50.89 lakh to Rs. 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-seat Premium RWD variant uses a 64kWh battery and claims a WLTP range of 500km, while the Premium Long Range RWD bumps that up to an 84.2kWh battery and up to 661km of range. Want something bigger? The six-seat Model Y L comes with dual-motors, all-wheel-drive, and a claimed WLTP range of 681km.

Tesla’s not just about hardware, either—they’ve rolled out new AI features for Model Y owners in India. One standout is the Grok AI assistant, adding smarter tech to the car’s package.

Tesla still a small part of India's EV market

Despite Tesla's strong growth in the luxury EV segment, it plays a small role in India’s overall EV passenger vehicle market. In July, Indians bought a record 34,033 electric passenger vehicles—and Tesla made up only about 0.34 per cent of those sales. Even so, the recent price cut and the bump in Model Y sales show Tesla’s starting to carve out a real spot for itself in India’s premium electric car market.

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