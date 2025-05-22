Volvo to be first automaker to integrate Google’s Gemini AI in cars Announced during Google I/O 2025, this move will bring smarter, natural voice interactions to Volvo cars, improving navigation, translation, and in-car controls. Volvo also becomes Google’s reference platform for future automotive tech.

New Delhi:

Volvo, a Swedish automaker who are popular for its safety first approach is racing ahead in the AI revolution, and have become the first car manufacturer to officially confirm the integration of Google’s Gemini AI chatbot into its vehicle lineup. The announcement was followed by Google’s big reveal at the I/O 2025 conference, where Gemini took centre stage.

Volvo, an early adopter of Android Automotive OS, is deepening its collaboration with Google. With the addition of Gemini, drivers will now enjoy more natural, conversation-like interactions with their car’s interface. This includes real-time language translation, voice navigation assistance, finding specific locations, and even getting help with the vehicle's user manual, reducing the driver’s cognitive load and enhancing safety.

Smarter, safer driving experience with Gemini in Volvo cars

Gemini will enable the users to send messages, ask questions, get route directions, play music, and more, without needing any stiff, robotic commands. Unlike Android Auto, where Gemini will arrive in the coming weeks, cars running Android Automotive with built-in Google services will receive the update later this year.

Volvo also confirmed it will serve as Google’s reference hardware platform for testing future automotive technologies. That means Volvo vehicles will be the first to receive upcoming Google updates and experimental features, much like they already did with high-definition maps, built-in YouTube, and voice-controlled climate systems.

A new era of smart driving

This partnership sets a new benchmark for in-car AI integration. Volvo’s head of global software engineering, Alwin Bakkenes, stated, “With our expanding partnership, we’re collaborating on cutting-edge solutions that shape the future of connected cars.”

As cars evolve into smarter, connected machines, Gemini AI positions itself as a core part of that transformation, bringing Google’s intelligent ecosystem straight to the driver’s seat. Volvo’s move signals a big shift in how AI will influence everyday driving in the years to come.