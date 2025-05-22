Ex-Microsoft employee Vaniya Agrawal protests at Build 2025, demands justice for Gaza Indian-American software engineer Vaniya Agrawal has once again disrupted a major Microsoft event, this time at Build 2025, protesting against the company's ties with Israel. She was previously removed from Microsoft's 50th anniversary celebrations for similar reasons.

New Delhi:

Indian-American software engineer Vaniya Agrawal, who made headlines for interrupting Microsoft’s 50th anniversary celebration earlier this year, has once again created a stir—this time at the Microsoft Build 2025 developer conference. Agrawal, along with former Microsoft employee Hossam Nasr, interrupted a session co-hosted by Microsoft’s AI security head Neta Haiby and Sarah Bird, head of responsible AI. The protestors shouted against Microsoft’s contracts with the Israeli government, marking the third consecutive day of pro-Palestine protests at the event.

Vaniya Agrawal Protests Again at Microsoft Build 2025

The incident occurred just days after a previous disruption during CEO Satya Nadella’s keynote address, where an attendee shouted slogans like “Free Palestine” and demanded accountability.

Previous disruption at Microsoft’s 50th anniversary

Back in April, during Microsoft’s 50th anniversary event, Agrawal had stood up during a panel discussion involving Satya Nadella, Steve Ballmer, and Bill Gates, and shouted, “Shame on you all. You’re all hypocrites.” She accused the company of being complicit in the killing of Palestinians in Gaza using Microsoft’s technology and urged the tech giant to sever ties with Israel. Security escorted her out of the event.

Who is Vaniya Agrawal?

Vaniya Agrawal worked in Microsoft’s artificial intelligence division for over a year and a half. After her first protest, she publicly resigned, sending an email directly to CEO Satya Nadella and thousands of Microsoft employees. In her resignation, she explained her opposition to Microsoft’s involvement with Israeli government-linked projects and called for an ethical reassessment of the company’s operations.

Fired after protest, but still vocal

Agrawal was fired immediately after the protest without completing her notice period. Another protester, Ibthial Aboussad, was also terminated for similar conduct. Since then, Agrawal has been consistently sharing photos and updates of ongoing protests at various Microsoft Build 2025 venues via social media.

Growing scrutiny over big tech’s ethics

The protests come at a time when major tech companies, including Microsoft, are under increased scrutiny for their partnerships and ethical responsibilities. Durov’s Telegram and Apple have faced similar issues over compliance and platform misuse.

As Agrawal continues to push back against Microsoft’s corporate policies, her protests have sparked wider discussions on how global tech companies navigate geopolitical controversies and user accountability.