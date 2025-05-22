OnePlus Pad 3 set to launch on June 5 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip and massive battery: Details Featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a large 13.2-inch display, and a 12,140mAh battery with 67W fast charging, this tablet is built for performance and entertainment. It also supports multitasking features like Open Canvas and seamless syncing with iOS.

New Delhi:

OnePlus, a popular tech giant from China, who has made its name in the Indian market is all set to launch its much-awaited tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3. As per the information available, the tablet will be launched in India on June 5, 2025, along with its upcoming smartphone OnePlus 13s. This launch has been confirmed through an official post on the company’s global X (formerly Twitter) handle. The Pad 3 aims to deliver a flagship tablet experience with premium features for both entertainment and productivity.

Comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for power-packed performance

One of the biggest highlights of the OnePlus Pad 3 is the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which promises high-end performance. Whether you're into multitasking, watching live cricket, bingeing OTT shows, or gaming, this chip is expected to handle it all with ease. The tablet is also equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, giving users ample power and space for demanding tasks.

It is further stated that the new tablet from the company will be able to run three apps simultaneously at once and glide between them like a multitasking pro stated in an official X post.

Big display and long battery life

The OnePlus Pad 3 will come with a 13.2-inch immersive display, ideal for streaming and working on the go. It supports Open Canvas for multitasking and seamless iOS syncing, making it easier to use across different devices. A large 12,140mAh battery ensures long hours of usage, and the 67W fast charging support means you can power it up quickly when needed.

Camera and colour options

On the camera front, the tablet will sport a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It will launch in an eye-catching Storm Blue colour, adding to its premium look. Overall, with powerful specs and user-friendly features, the OnePlus Pad 3 is expected to be a strong contender in the Android tablet market this year.