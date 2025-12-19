Bangladesh govt appeals for restraint amid violence, Hadi’s mortal remains to be buried today | 10 Points Bangladesh violence: Protesters demanded justice for Sharif Osman Hadi who died while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital after fighting for his life for six days.

Bangladesh erupted in unrest and two newspaper offices were set on fire in Dhaka as protesters blocked the roads around the Shahbagh intersection after the death of Osman Hadi, a key leader in the protests against Sheikh Hasina. The protesters demanded justice for Sharif Osman Hadi who died while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital after fighting for his life for six days. He was shot in the head last week by masked gunmen as he initiated his campaign at central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area.

The Bangladesh interim government on Friday urged citizens to resist violence by “a few fringe elements” as the body of Osman Hadi, reached Dhaka. Hadi's funeral prayer is expected to be held on Saturday afternoon in the Parliament area. In the meantime, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed at multiple strategic locations across Dhaka to maintain law and order amid violent protests. The BGB said troops have been positioned in the airport area, Karwan Bazar, the Hotel InterContinental zone and other key points in the capital, as security concerns remain high following protests and incidents of violence triggered by Hadi's killing. Dhaka continues to witness unrest following the death of Hadi, the convenor and spokesperson of 'Inqilab Moncho', who was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. Critically injured, he was first taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later shifted to Evercare Hospital for intensive care. On December 15, Hadi was flown to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced medical treatment, where he later died. Following his death, protests intensified across Dhaka, with a fresh wave of demonstrations erupting on Friday as activists gathered at Shahbagh intersection demanding justice for the slain leader. During the protests, anti-India slogans were also raised. Videos circulating on social media showed groups pelting stones near the diplomatic mission in the area. Demonstrators called for the interim government to make way for a "revolutionary government," bdnews24 reported. Following Friday prayers, leaders from Jamaat-e-Islami, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, the Nationalist Citizens Party and Amar Bangla Party allegedly incited crowds using Hadi's death as a rallying cry. Slogans demanding the execution of his killers echoed outside mosques across the country. A student protester, Ashfaqur Rahman, said, "We have lost a true patriot. I could not sleep at night. I came here in the morning to protest. We are deeply saddened by the loss of a brave man like martyr Osman Hadi." Another protester made a provocative statement, saying, "If software becomes outdated, an updated version comes. If one Hadi is killed, 18 crore Hadis will be born. We will protect Hadi's mission and vision. We want an Inqilab." Various parts of the country were rocked Thursday night by attacks and vandalism, including stone-hurling at the Assistant Indian High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram, after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus confirmed Sharif Osman Hadi's death in a televised address to the nation. There were, however, no reports of fresh violence since Friday morning. Yunus has declared a one-day state mourning on Saturday following Hadi's death. Protesters also hurled bricks and stones at the residence of the Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Chattogram at 1:30 am, but failed to cause any damage. Police responded with tear gas and baton charges, dispersing the crowd and detaining 12 protesters.A few injuries were also reported. Senior officials assured the assistant high commissioner of enhanced security. A Hindu man was lynched to death and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Bangladesh, in the latest incident of violence against the religious minority in the country. The deceased, identified as 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, was a factory worker in Mymensingh city, the Bangla Tribune news portal reported on Friday. The interim government on Friday condemned the lynching of the Hindu man in Mymensingh city, saying there is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh. "The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared," it added.

