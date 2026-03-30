Rahul Gandhi's big charge, claims 'Kerala government completely supported by BJP'

New Delhi:

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indirectly supporting the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Speaking at a public rally in Adoor, he described the electoral contest as a fight between the UDF and a “CPI(M)-BJP combination.”

BJP’s ‘hidden hand’ in Kerala

Gandhi claimed that the BJP has a “hidden hand” in Kerala, a term borrowed from economists describing unseen market influences. He said, “The BJP does not want the UDF here because they know the only force that challenges them nationally is the Congress party. We have an ideological fight with the BJP and the RSS.”

The Congress leader also alleged that central agencies target opposition leaders, while LDF figures face no such scrutiny.

“I have faced 36 cases and was interrogated for 55 continuous hours. But there is no action against the Kerala chief minister or LDF leaders,” Gandhi said.

PM Modi’s silence on Sabarimala

Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi criticised him for staying silent on Sabarimala during his recent visit to Palakkad.

“He talks about temples and religion when it suits him electorally, but he forgot to speak about Sabarimala and the issues surrounding the Lord Ayyappa temple. This shows BJP and LDF are working together,” Gandhi alleged.

Gandhi assured that any irregularities related to the temple would be addressed if the UDF comes to power.