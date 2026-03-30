PM Modi urges Assam BJP workers to strengthen booth power, warns against AI videos in poll season

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from Assam through the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvad' programme on the NaMo App, encouraging them to intensify grassroots efforts ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. He applauded their commitment, saying, You all are working hard for the BJP-NDA hattrick in Assam." The Prime Minister added that the alliance enjoys widespread support in the state but sought the workers' feedback to further strengthen the campaign.

'Assam's progress needs stability'

Reflecting on the political trajectory of the state, the Prime Minister said Assam had seen a prolonged phase of instability before the BJP came to power. He asserted that the past decade has brought visible changes across sectors and urged first-time voters to be reminded of the governance during earlier Congress administrations. "Even a minor misstep has the potential to push Assam backwards which can make peace and stability essential for sustained development," he added.

'Beware of AI-generated misinformation'

During the interaction, PM Modi cautioned booth workers about the rise of AI-generated fake videos during this election season. He advised them to alert people in the state and ensure that misinformation does not disrupt the democratic process. PM Modi also criticised the previous Congress governments for failing to secure agreements with insurgent outfits and student organisations, stating that such gaps contributed to long-standing unrest in the region.

BJP will score hat-trick in Assam: Nitin Nabin

Earlier on Sunday (March 29), BJP chief Nitin Nabin asserted that the party will score a hat-trick in Assam by forming the government in the state for the third consecutive term. Addressing an election rally in support of Margherita candidate and sitting BJP MLA Bhaskar Sharma, Nabin also attacked the previous Congress governments for allegedly engaging in vote-bank politics instead of developing the state and said there was a need to remember the "black chapter".

"The BJP is going for a hat-trick after the assembly elections. We first formed the government under Sarbananda Sonowal's leadership, followed by Himanta Biswa Sarma's tenure. This time, we will form our third government under the leadership of Sarma," he added.

Assam Assembly elections 2026

It is worth noting that elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9 and results will be declared on May 4. This will be the first assembly election after the delimitation exercise, which was done in 2023. Presently, the ruling BJP's strength in the Assam assembly is 64, while its allies AGP has nine MLAs, UPPL has seven and BPF has three members. In the Opposition camp, the Congress has 26 MLAs, AIUDF has 15 members and CPI(M) has one MLA. There is one Independent legislator as well..

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