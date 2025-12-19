Bangladesh: Massive protests erupt over Osman Hadi's death; anti-India slogans raised | 10 Points Bangladesh violence: Some anti-India slogans were also raised during the protests, particularly by the National Citizen Party (NCP). The protesters claimed that Hadi's assailants had fled to India.

Dhaka:

Massive protests have erupted across Bangladesh over the death of prominent leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was shot last week. Hadi, the convener of Inquilab Mancha and a candidate in the February general elections in the country, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for the past six days.

"Despite the best efforts of the doctors from SGH and the National Neuroscience Institute, Mr Hadi succumbed to his injuries... The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is assisting the Bangladesh High Commission in Singapore with the arrangements to repatriate the late Mr Hadi to Bangladesh," Singapore’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

Here's everything you need to know about this story in 10 points:

Hadi was campaigning in central Dhaka's Bijoynagar area last week, where he was shot in the head by masked gunmen. He was shifted to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit on December 15, where he succumbed to his injuries on December 18 (Thursday). His death resulted in massive protests across Bangladesh, with hundreds of people and students gathering near the Dhaka University campus and chanting slogans like "Who are you, who am I Hadi, Hadi". Some anti-India slogans were also raised during the protests, particularly by the National Citizen Party (NCP). The protesters claimed that Hadi's assailants had fled to India and has urged the Yunus government to close the Indian High Commission until they were returned. "The interim government, until India returns assassins of Hadi Bhai, the Indian High Commission to Bangladesh will remain closed. Now or Never. We are in a war!" NCP leader Sarjis Alm said. Some of the protesters also allegedly attacked the Bangla newspaper Prothom Alo's office in Dhaka. Reports have emerged that the agitators even set a fire outside the office, trapping some journalists in the building. "Several hundred demonstrators reached the Prothom Alo office around 11 pm and later surrounded the building," news agency PTI quoted an eyewitness as saying. According to media reports, Awami League's office was also torched during the protests in Rajshahi. With the situation turning dire, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has urged people to ensure that law and order are maintained and vowed that strict action will be taken against Hadi's killers. In a televised address to the country late Thursday night, Yunus said his government will show "no leniency" for the killers. "I sincerely call upon all citizens keep your patience and restraint," Yunus said. "Let law enforcement agencies and other relevant organisations have the opportunity to carry out investigations with professionalism." Yunus has also declared a one-day state mourning on Saturday and said the country's national flag will be hoisted at half-mast in all government, semi-government, autonomous offices, educational institutions, government and private buildings, and Bangladesh missions abroad. Till now, the Bangladesh Police has arrested the family of the main suspect, who has been identified as Foysal Karim Masud. The government has also announced a reward of 50 lakh taka to anyone providing information to Hadi's killers.

