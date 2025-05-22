Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G gets massive price cut on Flipkart: Now available at Rs 34,999

If you have been eyeing a high-end Samsung smartphone, now might be the best time to make your move. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G, which comes with flagship-level specifications and design, has received a massive price drop on Flipkart. This phone is known for its durability, performance, and camera capabilities.
Now available for just Rs 34,999, or even less with exchange
Originally priced at Rs 59,999 for the 128GB variant, the Galaxy S24 FE is now available on Flipkart for just Rs 34,999—thanks to a whopping 41 per cent discount. Buyers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can also enjoy an additional 5 per cent cashback, making the deal even sweeter.
Moreover, Flipkart is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 32,700 on select old smartphones. If your old device is in good working and physical condition, you could bring the final price down significantly. Even with an exchange value of Rs 15,000, the effective price drops to just Rs 19,999.
Galaxy S24 FE 5G: Specifications and features
- The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE comes with a sleek aluminium frame and IP68 water and dust resistance rating, making it both stylish and durable.
- It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display for a rich visual experience and runs on the Exynos 2400e chipset, ensuring smooth performance.
- On the camera front, the phone packs a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.
- For selfies and video calls, there’s a 10MP front camera.
- To keep things running, the phone is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with fast charging support, making it a reliable companion for daily use.
- With this new pricing, the Galaxy S24 FE becomes one of the most value-for-money premium phones currently available in India. If you're looking to upgrade, this could be the perfect time.