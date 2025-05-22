Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G gets massive price cut on Flipkart: Now available at Rs 34,999 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G is now available on Flipkart at a heavily discounted price. Originally priced at Rs 59999, the phone is now listed at Rs 34999 with additional bank and exchange offers, making it possible to own the device for under Rs 20000.

New Delhi:

If you have been eyeing a high-end Samsung smartphone, now might be the best time to make your move. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G, which comes with flagship-level specifications and design, has received a massive price drop on Flipkart. This phone is known for its durability, performance, and camera capabilities.

Now available for just Rs 34,999, or even less with exchange

Originally priced at Rs 59,999 for the 128GB variant, the Galaxy S24 FE is now available on Flipkart for just Rs 34,999—thanks to a whopping 41 per cent discount. Buyers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can also enjoy an additional 5 per cent cashback, making the deal even sweeter.

Moreover, Flipkart is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 32,700 on select old smartphones. If your old device is in good working and physical condition, you could bring the final price down significantly. Even with an exchange value of Rs 15,000, the effective price drops to just Rs 19,999.

Galaxy S24 FE 5G: Specifications and features