Volvo EX90, ES90 India launch set for October 12: Price, features and rivals

New Delhi:

Volvo is set to bring two new cars to the Indian market – the EX90 electric SUV and the ES90 electric sedan, both landing on October 12, 2026. These are not just any EVs, but they will highlight the EV portfolio of the company and target buyers who want luxury, long range, and the cachet of owning something at the top of the lineup.

What will be the main USP of the Volvo EX90 and ES90?

Volvo is getting back into the luxury sedan segment after bidding goodbye to the S90 in mid-2025. The EX90 stands tall as the flagship SUV- think space, top-shelf features, and Volvo’s legendary focus on safety. The ES90, meanwhile, is sleek and efficient, leaning hard into aerodynamic design and comfort for those who prefer sedans.

A big part of both models’ pitch is their 800V electrical architecture – this means blazing fast charging. Each can handle up to 350kW DC fast charging and go from 10 to 80 per cent in about 22 minutes (Volvo’s numbers, but still impressive).

For global markets, they come with different battery/powertrain setups—a 92kWh rear-wheel-drive version and a beefier 106kWh all-wheel-drive variant.

The EX90 aims to please families with three rows of seats, loads of features, and advanced safety tech. The ES90 is more about efficiency and giving you a plush, long-range, luxury-sedan experience.

Volvo EX90, ES90 battery, power and range details

Both ride on Volvo’s SPA2 platform. The 92kWh single-motor turns out 333hp and 480Nm. Step up to the 106kWh, and you get twin motors good for 456hp and 670 Nm—or, if you go all in, the Twin Motor Performance model tops out at 680hp and 870Nm.

Acceleration

Here’s the rundown for the EX90:

92kWh RWD: 0-100kph in 6.6 seconds

106kWh Twin Motor: 5.3 seconds

106kWh Performance: 4.0 seconds

The ES90 Twin Motor clocks the sprint in 5.4 seconds, with other versions lining up with the EX90’s times.

Range figures will turn heads. The EX90 claims up to 608km on a charge (WLTP), with the base 92kWh at 565km and the Performance at 602km. The ES90 pushes even further, up to 696km with the bigger battery.

Design: How different are they from the XC90 and S90?

Design-wise, both cars might step things up when compared to older Volvos, though you will still recognise those T-shaped Thor’s Hammer DRLs and strong Volvo lines.

The EX90 is big: a shade over 5 metres long, nearly 2 metres wide, with plenty of presence. Up top, a LiDAR unit sits ready for advanced driver-assist features. At the rear, C-shaped LED lights with vertical elements set it apart, and a drag coefficient of 0.29 keeps things relatively sleek for an SUV.

The ES90 goes lower and smoother and achieves a drag coefficient of 0.25—the best for a Volvo. It’s a sharp-looking sedan, with its own lighting and alloy wheel designs to set it apart from the pack.

Volvo EX90 and ES90: Interior and features

Step inside, and you will see the Scandinavian minimalist vibe remains, but with tech everywhere:

A massive 14.5-inch portrait touchscreen

A 9-inch digital driver’s display

A 13.2-inch head-up display

Expect all the bells and whistles: 5G, OTA updates, ambient lighting, four-zone climate, an air purifier, wireless charging, a digital key, a 360-degree camera, premium audio, and serious connected-car smarts.

The EX90 is pretty flexible—standard as a seven-seater, but some markets get a six-seat “captain’s chair” layout. The ES90 keeps things traditional with five seats.

Volvo EX90 vs ES90: Which one is more practical?

Now, when it comes to practicality, the EX90 clearly wins for Indian families who need space. It fits seven, with 384 litres of boot space (all rows up) and a handy 45-litre "frunk". The ES90 offers 424 litres in the boot and a smaller 27-litre frunk.

What will be the main selling point in India?

For Indian buyers, range, safety, technology, and comfort will carry the most weight. The EX90, with its three rows and five-star safety ratings, stands out as a rock-solid, family-friendly choice. Volvo calls it their safest car yet. The ES90’s ace is its segment-leading range and slick, aerodynamic design.

Of course, how each model performs locally will depend on the specs and features Volvo brings to India, but here’s what’s clear: in terms of rivals, the EX90 will line up against the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV and Kia EV9 in the electric SUV space.

The ES90 aims for buyers considering the BMW i5 or any other premium EV sedan.

When will Volvo EX90 and ES90 hit Indian showrooms?

October 12, 2026, is when both models officially debut in India. Expect more details on Indian variants, specs, and prices to drop then. Exact showroom arrival dates aren’t out yet—Volvo says more info on bookings and deliveries is coming closer to launch.

Price in India?

Volvo is not saying yet, but both will sit above the brand’s current Indian EV lineup, befitting their range-topping status. Final numbers will depend on exactly what features and powertrains they offer for India—and all eyes will be on Volvo to reveal that when the big day arrives.

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