India-US Yudh Abhyas 2026 begins today: Why is this military exercise different from earlier editions?

New Delhi:

The Indian and US armies began their 22nd joint military exercise, Yudh Abhyas 2026, today (September 15). This year's edition is particularly significant as, for the first time, the exercise is being conducted simultaneously across two vastly different operational theaters: the scorching deserts of Rajasthan near the Pakistan border and the high-altitude mountainous terrain of Uttarakhand near the China border. The exercise will continue until September 28.

How many troops are participating in Yudh Abhyas 2026?

Around 700 troops, with 350 personnel from each country, are participating in this exercise.

One phase of the exercise is being held at the Mahajan Field Firing Range near Bikaner in Rajasthan, where troops from both countries are practising long-range firing, precision strikes, maneuvers, and joint operations in desert conditions. On the other hand, troops at Auli in Uttarakhand are undergoing training that focuses on combat in high-altitude regions, operations in difficult mountainous terrain, air mobility, and logistics. Auli is located approximately 95 kilometers from the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

(Image Source : REPORTER)Yudh Abhyas 2026

Major highlight of this year's exercise

A major highlight of this year's exercise is the emphasis on counter-drone warfare. For the first time in India, the US-made Mobile Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat System (MLIDS) is being deployed during the exercise. The system will allow both armies to train in detecting, tracking and neutralising drone threats.

Yudh Abhyas includes phases such as the Command Post Exercise, Field Training Exercise and Combined Live-Fire Demonstration. The objective is not limited to weapons training but also focuses on enhancing interoperability between the two armies in command, communications, fire support, logistics and operational procedures.

More importantly, the exercise provides an opportunity for both forces to share their latest technologies, weapon systems, and combat experience. This edition of Yudh Abhyas also reflects how modern warfare is evolving, with drones, counter-drone systems, precision fires and multi-domain operations playing an increasingly important role in conflicts.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor is also set to participate in key training events of the exercise, signaling the deepening defense cooperation between India and the US. According to the US Army, his presence underscores the defense partnership shared by the two nations.

(Image Source : REPORTER )The exercise is being conducted simultaneously across the scorching deserts of Rajasthan and the high-altitude mountainous terrain of Uttarakhand.

Why is 'Yudh Abhyas' 2026 significant?

The 'Yudh Abhyas' series between India and the US began in 2004 and has since continued as an annual bilateral exercise, hosted alternately by the two countries. However, the 2026 edition is particularly significant as, for the first time, it incorporates diverse combat scenarios ranging from the Himalayas to Rajasthan within a single exercise.

In other words, while one side of the exercise is taking place in Rajasthan's open desert terrain near the Pakistan border, the other is being conducted in the high-altitude region of Uttarakhand near the China border. This time, the Indian and US armies are testing their jointness, interoperability and modern combat capabilities across two distinct operational theatres.

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