VinFast VF 6, VF 7 get new colours: Now in Solar Red, Ivy Green and Moonlight Ocean

New Delhi:

VinFast, the largest private conglomerate in Vietnam, which has become the number 1 car seller in Vietnam within 21 months of its launch, has updated the exterior colour options for its VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs in the Indian market. With the addition of three new shades, the company is dropping two old ones. Nothing else has changed in the car, as it comes with the same features, battery capacity and performance as before.

VinFast: New colour options

VinFast has quietly tweaked the colour lineup for both models in India. This gives buyers a few extra options to customise their SUVs. Instead of the 6-colour options, as they used to offer, you get to pick from seven now.

Solar Red and Ivy Green

Here’s what’s different:

Solar Red and Ivy Green have replaced Crimson Red and Urban Mint.

Both new choices are darker takes on the outgoing colours.

The biggest shake-up is that they have added Moonlight Ocean, which brings some fresh variety to the palette and should appeal to anyone after a more distinctive or premium look.

VF 6 stays the same

Under the hood, the VF 6 will stay the same. It still runs on the 59.6kWh battery packs, lower trims put out 174bhp, and top trims manage 201bhp with a claimed range of up to 468km. It's still up against the same rivals: Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, and Maruti Suzuki eVitara. Features, battery, motor—none of that changes.

VF 7: Battery variants and capacities

The larger VF 7 keeps its two battery choices: 59.6kWh and 70kWh. Depending on what you pick, you get up to 532km of claimed range. One thing that sets the VF 7 apart? The dual-motor all-wheel drive that you don’t see much in this segment—apart from rivals like the Tata Sierra EV.

Overall, VinFast is just freshening up the look. The VF 6 and VF 7 get some new colour options, but everything else stays just as it was.

Last week, Mahindra released the first teaser for the BE 6 Sporteq, an SUV sports car that confirmed a major change to its electric SUV lineup, with the highlight being the car itself. The main attraction this time is the triple-screen dashboard.

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