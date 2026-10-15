Skoda and Volkswagen planning 2-local EVs for India by 2028 in partnership with JSW partnership

Volkswagen Group is said to be growing it's existence in India by introducing two new EVs in India. The cars are expected to arrive by 2028, in partnership with JSW Group. The move is expected to impact the local EV market and use JSW’s existing factories instead of building a brand-new plant, which saves time and money.

These cars will roll out under the names of the Volkswagen and Skoda brands, aiming to boost their EV lineup and make inroads into India’s fastest-growing electric scene. It is clear that they are trying to cut costs, tap into local suppliers, and move quickly, but nothing is locked in yet.

JSW plants in Gujarat and Maharashtra under consideration

Right now, Volkswagen and JSW are weighing two factory options: JSW’s facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, and the JSW MG Motor India plant in Halol, Gujarat. Either plant could handle contract manufacturing, but they have not settled on a site or finalised all production plans.

JSW could hold 51 per cent stake in proposed joint venture

If this partnership gets the green light, JSW Group will take a 51 per cent stake, leaving Volkswagen Group with 49 per cent ownership in the Indian venture.

Both the auto companies signed a memorandum of understanding back in September 2026, and exclusive negotiations started soon after.

The joint venture could be wrapped up before mid-2027 if everything falls into place.

Talks right now cover investment, who owns what, how to handle manufacturing, and which new EVs to launch.

Localisation and dealership expansion on the agenda

Looking beyond just two cars, the partnership wants to ramp up local sourcing and expand R&D efforts. There are talks about launching more models and even growing the dealership network, but nobody has put out details on that yet.

Volkswagen Group is aiming at improving its profitability in India by 2030, hoping that more local content and higher production will help both Skoda and Volkswagen build stronger portfolios.

What the proposed deal means for India's EV market

For India’s EV market, this deal could mean more choices for buyers and fresh opportunities for local suppliers. And for Volkswagen Group, it is an entry route using existing infrastructure rather than starting from scratch.

We do not know what the EVs will look like, when they will launch, or which factory will start churning them out. The next big update will be when the joint venture agreement finally gets signed.

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