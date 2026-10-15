Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG set to launch on October 15: Turbo engine, dual-cylinder tank and expected price

Mahindra has announced the new XUV 3XO CNG for the Indian market, pushing its subcompact SUV range even further with this factory-fitted CNG option with pretty smart, considering more buyers are looking for fuel-efficient choices.

This new variant will be joining the lineup alongside petrol, diesel and electric models. It is squaring up against rivals like Tata Nexon iCNG and Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG. Customers will further get a turbocharged petrol-CNG engine and a dual-cylinder tank setup that keeps your boot space intact.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG to get dual-cylinder technology

Mahindra is further bringing in dual-cylinder technology, just like Tata did with the Nexon iCNG. The twin cylinders sit under the boot floor, so you do not lose practicality with your luggage space. This tweak makes the SUV more appealing if you want lower running costs without giving up everyday convenience.

For reference, Tata Nexon’s twin-cylinder setup allows for a claimed 321-litre boot, so expect similar flexibility from Mahindra.

Turbocharged CNG engine and transmission

Under the hood, Mahindra is likely to fit a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder mStallion turbo-petrol engine, tuned for CNG use. Output should be about 100 PS and 150 Nm of torque, the final numbers will show up at launch, but that is the ballpark.

Tata’s CNG version does 100 PS and 170 Nm, so these SUVs are pretty evenly matched on power. Both are expected to offer a six-speed manual gearbox, although Mahindra will confirm transmission choices when they reveal the car.

Expected features and safety equipment

Feature-wise, the XUV 3XO CNG is set to launch across several trims—look out for MX2, REVX M, and AX5. The higher trims stack up with dual 10.25-inch screens, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, and rear AC vents. There’s even a panoramic sunroof for selected variants.

On safety, Mahindra is loading the SUV with six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. Plus, you get CNG-specific goodies like an automatic gas cutoff valve and thermal protection.

Expected price tag

The standard petrol XUV 3XO starts at Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG model should land about Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh higher, so you are looking at a range from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. All the fine print- official pricing, detailed features, and variant options will come out at launch.

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