Toyota Glanza Facelift launched in India at Rs 6.99 lakh: New engine, ventilated seats and features

Toyota just rolled out the refreshed Glanza in India, and it is grabbing attention right out of the gate. Prices start at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 10.49 lakh for the top-end trim. That is Rs 26,000 more than the outgoing model, but the upgrades make the difference clear.

Price and variants

You get 5 variants of the Glanza Facelift: E, S, G, V, and V (O).

The most affordable is the E at Rs 6.99 lakh.

From there, it steps up through S at Rs 7.71 lakh.

G series at Rs 8.73 lakh.

V series at Rs 9.99 lakh.

V (O) series at Rs 10.49 lakh.

Major changes: Sharper bumpers, grille featuring Satin Silver accents, and more

The Glanza facelift brings sharper bumpers, a grille featuring Satin Silver accents, and new lower side skirts. There’s also a set of 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The side and rear remain familiar, but buyers can choose from 7 exterior colours.

Interior: Ventilated front seats

Inside the car, it has the ventilated front seats make a big difference, which is perfect for India’s scorching summers. There is a 9-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, connected-car tech, a wireless charger with active cooling, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. That is a packed cabin.

Safety: 6 airbags, electronic stability control and more

Safety gets a boost with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-Hold Assist, and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. The 360-degree camera and front parking sensors help with tight spots—no more sweaty palms in narrow lanes.

Under the hood, Toyota swaps out the old 1.2-litre four-cylinder for a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E engine. It churns out 83PS and 112Nm torque, hooked to either a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. If CNG is your thing, then the factory-fitted setup delivers 70 PS and 102Nm and for the first time, you can pair CNG with the AMT transmission.

The Glanza’s main rival is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, that they share the same platform and mechanical bits. Both hatchbacks now feature the Z12E engine and AMT-CNG options. What really separates the Glanza is its vented seats and the revamped look.

All these tweaks are aimed at pushing Toyota further into the premium hatchback league in India. Honestly, with more features and choices, the facelifted Glanza is set to make a solid impact.

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