Ferrari Luce EV with 122kWh battery and 800V electrical system to debut in India on October 17: Details here

Ferrari is set to unleash the new Luce, its first all-electric car in India, on October 17 (2026), at the Universo Ferrari exhibition in New Delhi. The company will be showcasing the car and will further make other major announcements. Although the luxury automobile company has not yet revealed anything related to the launch or how much it will cost, we expect the company to pull up the wrap at the event itself.

Universo Ferrari exhibition: Date, place and more

The exhibition will be held at Yashobhoomi, the India International Convention and Expo Centre and will go live from October 17 to November 1. For the general public, the gates will open on October 19 (entry will be based on tickets).

All cars to showcase at the Universo Ferrari exhibition

Not just Luce EV, but Ferrari will also be displaying several models like:

849 Testarossa

12Cilindri

Purosangue

Amalfi Spider

F80

Also, a few treasures from its motorsport history and heritage collection.

Ferrari Luce: About

Ferrari packed Luce with four electric motors, one per wheel, that churn out a combined 1,035 bhp and 990 Nm of torque. That kind of power means the car will go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds, topping out at 310 kmph.

True to Ferrari’s reputation, this EV is not just about clean energy, but it is about raw performance.

The Luce comes with a 122kWh battery and uses an 800V electrical system, so it will not just go fast; rather, it will go far, over 530 km on a single charge, Ferrari claims.

The battery is built into the car’s structure for better handling and efficiency.

Luce design:

Now, the design breaks with Ferrari tradition, as the Luce comes with

Four-door

Five-seater

offering more practicality without sacrificing the brand’s sporting edge

Inside, you get a driver-focused 12.5-inch display and a movable 10-inch central screen, plus physical controls and rotary switches, so you are not stuck with endless touchscreen menus. It’s a blend of modern tech and classic Ferrari driver engagement combined.

Launch in Indian market

Lastly, do not expect to drive one out of the showroom just after the launch, as it is not yet confirmed. Ferrari is keeping launch dates and prices under wraps, so the Luce seem to be coming up at the Universo Ferrari event tomorrow and anything concrete will only be announced tomorrow. Means, we need to keep the calm until the company makes any further announcements.

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