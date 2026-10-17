Amit Shah speaks to CM Adhikari, postpones event in Bengal due to Kolkata Durga Puja stampede

New Delhi:

In the wake of the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he will postpone all his scheduled programmes in West Bengal meant for Sunday (October 18). He also spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in this regard and extended condolences over the casualties in the incident. He also said the administration is making arrangements for the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

Praying for peace of souls of those who lost their lives: Amit Shah

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. The administration is making arrangements for the best possible medical treatment for the injured. I am postponing all my scheduled programs in West Bengal tomorrow to visit the injured in the hospital. I pray to Ma Durga that all the injured individuals recover swiftly."

17 dead and 35 injured in stampede-like situation

The development comes as at least 17 people died and 35 others were injured in a stampede-like situation at a Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said seventeen people were brought dead to a hospital, while 35 others were injured. He also rushed to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital after the incident.

What led to the tragic incident?

He said an announcement by the organisers of the community Durga Puja at Chorbagan off Chittaranjan Avenue in north Kolkata led to a rush among the revellers, causing the "painful incident". As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede, a police officer said. Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visited the state-run hospital where the injured were taken, he said.

Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials also rushed to the hospital. Disaster management personnel have been deployed at the site, the officer said. Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was deeply shocked about the stampede-like situation at Chorbagan puja pandal. "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chorbagan puja pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," she said.