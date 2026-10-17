India's fifth T20I against the West Indies gets abandoned as rain plays spoilsport, series ends 2-2

The Indian team took on the West Indies in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides met at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 17th. The clash was marred by bad weather due to heavy rain at the venue, and the toss was delayed as both sides looked to play some good cricket.

After quite a delay, the match finally began, and the clash saw the West Indies win the toss and opt to bowl first. It was decided that the clash would be nine overs per side. India opened the innings with Samson and Abhishek Sharma opening the innings.

With Samson scoring 16 runs in 7 deliveries, Abhishek went packing on a score of six runs. Furthermore, Ishan Kishan played a good cameo, scoring 30 runs to his name in 10 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer added 22 runs to his name, with Naman Dhir going unbeaten on a score of 24 as India posted a total of 118 runs. After playing 7.4 overs, rain returned, and the game was eventually called off, with the T20I series ending at 2-2.

What did Shreyas Iyer say after the game?

With the series ending 2-2, India skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and talked about the performances that both sides put in, crediting the Windies for batting brilliantly throughout the series. He talked about how the Men in Blue had the mindset to bounce back after the loss, but rain eventually played spoilsport.

“It could have been different considering we would have bowled better in the second and fourth game. Credit where it is due, they batted well. The way Hope batted throughout the series. The ability to bounce back even after a loss. We have that aggressive mindset the way we play. I just keep telling him you will get the opportunity, if you be consistent about your processes, you have to wait sometimes, we have got two fantastic openers, that's the conversations we have been having with Vaibhav. It is just like another day, even constantly traveling in India. We have been doing that pretty well,” Shreyas Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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