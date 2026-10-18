Kolkata stampede leaves 19 dead, probe initiated; CM Suvendu calls for safety review of Durga Puja pandals

At least 19 people, including several women, lost their lives after a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata's Chorbagan, said West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday, adding the incident also left 25 others wounded.

Adhikari, who inspected the spot late in the night and also the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, assured the victims will be provided all necessary assistance. Also, he said Rs 25 lakh each and a Group D government job will be provided to families of deceased.

The government will cover the entire cost of medical treatment for the injured, and they will also be provided with compensation of Rs 5 lakh each, he said.

"This is a tragic incident. 19 people have lost their lives, 17 of whom died on the spot," Adhikari said told reporters. "25 people have been injured; 24 of them are out of danger, while one remains in critical condition. The government is making every possible effort."

"13 members from the affected families met with me and expressed their trust in the government... The Union Home Minister’s scheduled programs have been cancelled. We stand with all the affected families," he added.

Adhikari calls for high-level probe

The chief minister also said he would write to Chief Justice of the Kolkata High Court, urging him to constitute a 'fact-finding committee' that would include forensic teams and STF to thoroughly probe the matter.

In the meanwhile, Adhikari also formed a high-level committee to review safety arrangements at major Durga Puja pandals across the state. The panel that would include Principal Secretary of Disaster Management Rajesh Sinha, Director General of Fire Services Anuj Sharma and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Javed Shamim will review crowd management, exit routes and structural safety at prominent puja venues.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Adhikari said, has also requested for a report from the Chief Secretary that has been submitted already. Further, both the Centre and the state government are coordinating with each other over the issue, he said.

Adhikari also took a jibe at former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said similar incidents had occurred under the previous government, alleging that some people are trying to politicise the issue.

"In 2025, two more incidents occurred—during the Puja season, 13 people lost their lives due to electrocution amidst the rains. What was the Chief Minister’s role?" he said. "Did she visit any of the affected families? A sudden, devastating flood struck North Bengal; 100 people perished, from the hills of Darjeeling to Nagrakata."

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