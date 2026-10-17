Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh for families of deceased, Rs 50,000 for injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each person killed in the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata. The injured will receive Rs 50,000 each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

At least 17 people died and several others were injured in the incident on Saturday evening, October 17. The injured were taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, where West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal and other senior officials arrived to assess the situation.

PM Modi announces financial assistance

Modi expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He said the local administration was providing all possible assistance to those affected.

The Prime Minister announced Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased person and Rs 50,000 for each injured person. The assistance will be provided from the PMNRF.

President Murmu expresses grief

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her grief over the deaths at the Durga Puja pandal in a post on X.

"The news of the deaths of people in a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured," she said.

Amit Shah postpones West Bengal programmes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the incident, saying he had spoken to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

In a post on X, Shah described the news as "extremely heartbreaking" and offered condolences to the families of the devotees who died. He said the administration was ensuring that the injured received all possible medical assistance.

Shah also announced that he would postpone all his scheduled programmes in West Bengal on Sunday and visit the hospital to meet the injured. He prayed to Maa Durga for their speedy recovery.

What happened at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal?

According to Kolkata Police, the stampede occurred at around 7:40 pm near the exit gate of the Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja pandal, which falls under the Girish Park police station area. Heavy crowds had gathered amid rainfall.

Police said around 35 people had initially been taken to Medical College and Hospital. Emergency reinforcements, including police personnel, fire brigade teams, disaster management staff, ambulances and medical teams, were sent to the spot. Entry to the pandal was stopped following the incident.

Eyewitnesses pointed to the narrow entrance and exit gates and a lack of lighting in the area. One man, whose daughter and granddaughter were among the injured, said, "The entrance was very narrow, and the exit gate was also narrow. There was no lighting in the area."

Another eyewitness described people losing consciousness amid the crowd, with some being taken away on motorcycles. The exact circumstances that led to the crowd surge remain under investigation.

Two helpline numbers issued

The West Bengal government has issued two helpline numbers through the Lalbazar Police Control Room for people seeking information about the incident or trying to locate relatives.

18003455678

03322141310

The Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal has been closed to visitors following the stampede. Further details about the incident are awaited.

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Kolkata Durga Puja pandal collapse leaves 17 dead, 35 devotees injured, panic at site