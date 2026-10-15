New Audi Q3 price to be announced tomorrow in India: Expected price, features and more

Audi India is gearing up to reveal the price of the all-new Q3 tomorrow, October 16, 2026. So, in case you are looking forward to buying the new addition in the luxury car segment, you can book your Q3 at official Audi dealerships with a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. The SUV rolls out of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility in Maharashtra and comes with sharper looks, a modernised digital interior, and Quattro all-wheel drive as standard.

It is set to take on the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA in India’s luxury SUV market.

Expected price and variants

The new luxury car is expected to arrive in 2 versions:

NOVA

ZENITH

The base NOVA trim may cost around Rs 52 lakh, while the fully loaded ZENITH may come with Rs 58 lakh ex-showroom.

This indeed is a major hike when compared to the outgoing Q3, which used to sit between Rs 43.67 lakh and Rs 53 lakh. But everything official will only be announced by the company tomorrow.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Q3 packs a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TFSI turbo-petrol engine churning out 204hp and 320Nm of torque. You get a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic and, of course, Quattro AWD. Audi claims it sprints from 0 to 100kmph in just 7.1 seconds—a figure sure to grab attention.

Design changes and exterior highlights

On the design front, the new Q3 shows off a bolder octagonal grille with honeycomb inserts, split LED headlamps, and digital LED daytime running lights you can customise. It is 40mm longer than before, keeping that same 2,681mm wheelbase. Expect chunky wheel arch cladding, fresh 18-inch alloy wheels, linked LED tail-lights, and a revamped rear bumper.

Interior features and safety equipment

Talking about the interior, the car comes with an 11.9-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit plus a huge 12.8-inch MMI touchscreen.

It will likely feature a head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, a powerful Sonos audio system, and heated, memory-powered front seats.

Safety gets serious, with seven airbags standard and up to nine in the ZENITH trim.

Adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, emergency braking, a 360-degree camera, and tyre pressure monitoring round out the list.

Rivals of Audi Q3 in India

Talking about the competition, the new Audi Q3 will be facing direct competition from the BMW X1 (starting at Rs 49.50 lakh), the Mercedes-Benz GLA (from Rs 51.75 lakh), and even the MINI Countryman, which is priced at around Rs 66 lakh.

So, in case you are considering a premium compact SUV, then Audi may get your attention with its latest luxury car.

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