15 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex surges 587 points, Nifty above 23,500 amid rally in IT shares

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session in the green despite mixed global cues as Brent crude oil price stayed near USD 107 per barrel. While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 587.87 points or 0.79 per cent to start the session at 75,369.63, the Nifty opened with a gain of 178.05 points at 23,576.15. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,781.76 and the Nifty 50 at 23,398.10. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 96.75 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 42.35 points or 0.46 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,231.18.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and HDFC Bank were the gainers, with Infosys leading the pack by gaining 4.22 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, M&M, BEL, SBIN, Reliance, and Trent were among the losers, with M&M falling 1.10 per cent.



In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,408 stocks declining against 1,385 stocks advancing on the NSE. 170 stocks remained unchanged.