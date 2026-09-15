15 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex surges 587 points, Nifty above 23,500 amid rally in IT shares

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session in the green despite mixed global cues as Brent crude oil price stayed near USD 107 per barrel. While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 587.87 points or 0.79 per cent to start the session at 75,369.63, the Nifty opened with a gain of 178.05 points at 23,576.15. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,781.76 and the Nifty 50 at 23,398.10. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 96.75 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 42.35 points or 0.46 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,231.18.
From the Sensex pack, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and HDFC Bank were the gainers, with Infosys leading the pack by gaining 4.22 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, M&M, BEL, SBIN, Reliance, and Trent were among the losers, with M&M falling 1.10 per cent.
In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,408 stocks declining against 1,385 stocks advancing on the NSE. 170 stocks remained unchanged.
What did Gift Nifty indicate?
Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start today as it opened with a gain of 80.5 points at 23,524, compared to the previous close of 23,443.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers for the fourth consecutive session on Friday and sold equities worth Rs 930.90 crore on September 11, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, buying equities worth Rs 1,968.17 crore.
"The overall bias is turning cautiously positive, supported by the stronger opening indication and recent recovery from lower levels. However, the indices remain below key moving averages, keeping the broader trend under observation. Sustained buying above immediate resistance zones would strengthen the recovery case, while failure to hold key supports could bring selling pressure back into play," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Private Limited.
Asian Markets Today
Asian markets traded mixed in early trading after US markets closed lower amid a fall in artificial intelligence stocks. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 297.01 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 63,790 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 107.60 points or 0.43 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was up by 4.05 points or 0.06 per cent, and Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 3.92 points or 0.10 per cent.
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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)