Kia Seltos prices increased by up to Rs 32500 in India: Petrol and Diesel variant-wise price update

New Delhi:

Kia Seltos, one of the best-selling mid-size SUVs in India, has reportedly received a price hike across limited variants. As per the reports, SUVs from the company are available with both petrol and diesel engine options, and the latest price revision will vary as per the powertrain and trim level.

Kia Seltos petrol variants get up to Rs 30,500 price hike

Kia bumped up the prices for several Seltos petrol variants. The base HTE petrol will still holds steady at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom price), but if you are looking at most other versions, then they are now pricier by Rs 30,500.

However, several other petrol variants have received a price hike of Rs 30,500. The affected variants include the following:

HTE (O)

HTK

HTK (O)

HTX

GTX (CVT and DCT)

X-Line (CVT)

After the revision, the above models will be falling between teh price bracket of Rs 12.42 lakh to Rs 19.82 lakh (ex-showroom price).

Some top-end variants are untouched:

GTX (CVT dual tone)

GTX (DCT)

GTX (DCT dual tone)

GTX (O)

X-Line (DCT)

X-Line (O)

These, above mentioned variants will remain untouched and are still priced from Rs 19.41 lakh to Rs 21.56 lakh.

Kia Seltos Diesel variants now cost up to Rs 32,500 more

If you are eyeing a diesel Seltos, expect to pay even more.

Most diesel variants will start from the base HTE trim and are now dearer by Rs 32,500, shifting their price range to Rs 12.94 lakh up to Rs 20.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

A few higher-spec diesels, like the GTX (TC) and X-Line (TC), saw a smaller increase of Rs 18,500. The GTX dual tone (TC) gets a free pass and sticks to its old price tag of Rs 20.21 lakh.

Seltos faces tough competition

The Seltos is still holding its own in India’s crowded mid-size SUV arena, going head-to-head with models like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Buyers are drawn to its sharp looks, range of engines, cool features, and automatic options. The latest price bump might sting a bit for some, but the Seltos keeps its appeal strong.