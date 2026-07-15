How to use your car AC during the Monsoon: Stay comfortable and save fuel

New Delhi:

Monsoon season cools things off, but it doesn’t make life on the road any easier. Humidity kicks up, windows fog, and sometimes the cabin starts to smell musty. And let’s face it—driving like that gets annoying fast, even risky. Lots of people think turning off the air conditioner in the rain saves fuel, but the truth is, if you know how to use the AC right, you stay comfortable, your view stays clear, and your system actually runs smoother.

Here’s how you get the most out of your AC when the rain just will not quit.

Switch to recirculation mode

Raining hard outside? Set your AC to Recirculation Mode. This stops all that damp outside air from pouring in and instead keeps cooling the air already inside your car. That means faster cooling, less work for the compressor, and the whole system runs better. You might even notice a small bump in fuel economy, especially on longer trips.

Keep the AC on for fogged windows

One of the biggest hassles in the monsoon is fogged-up glass. Lots of drivers instinctively turn off the AC when this happens, but honestly, that just makes things worse. If your car has a front defogger, switch it on. If not, aim the AC vents right at the windshield. The cold, dry air zaps away moisture so you see clearly again, which makes a big difference for safe driving.

Do not overdo the temperature setting

Rainy days are cooler already, so there’s really no need to crank the AC to its lowest setting. A moderate temperature knocks out the humidity but doesn’t make the compressor work overtime. Everyone feels comfortable and your air conditioning system thanks you.

Only use fresh air mode when you need it

Most of the time, stick with Recirculation Mode. But if the cabin air starts to get a little stale or you catch a bad smell, flick over to Fresh Air Mode for a few minutes. That draws in a bit of outside air to freshen things up. Just don’t leave Fresh Air Mode on—more humid air means more fogged windows.

Check the AC filter regularly

Monsoon weather is a breeding ground for dust, mold, and all sorts of bacteria inside your car’s AC filter. If you let the filter get dirty, AC performance drops and the air starts to smell funky. Clean or replace the cabin filter now and then to keep the air cool, fresh, and healthy.

Bottom line: Using your car’s AC the right way in the monsoon is about way more than just comfort. It keeps your windows clear, humidity down, and the whole system working more efficiently. A few small habits make every rainy drive safer, easier, and a lot more pleasant.