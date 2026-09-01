Kia Carnival Hybrid set to launch on September 4: Price, engine details, features and more

New Delhi:

Kia is gearing up to launch the Carnival Hybrid in India on September 4, 2026. This new hybrid version will sell right alongside the existing diesel Carnival, but now with a petrol-hybrid powertrain. Kia wants drivers to get better fuel efficiency without losing out on the smooth performance and comfort the Carnival’s known for. Also, this is a big move for the company, as they are clearly focused on growing their hybrid lineup for the Indian market.

Kia Carnival Hybrid Powertrain and performance

The Carnival Hybrid will likely pack a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine teamed up with a 54kW electric motor. It’ll work with a six-speed automatic gearbox. In markets abroad, this combo puts out about 242hp and 367Nm, and the version headed to India should match those figures. The hybrid system offers regenerative braking with three levels, so it captures energy whenever you slow down or hit the brakes. That’s how it manages better efficiency than the current diesel model, which runs on a 2.2-litre engine and eight-speed auto.

Spacious three-row cabin

Inside, Kia keeps things roomy—one of the big selling points of the Carnival. The hybrid will still offer that spacious three-row layout, fitting up to eight people depending on the trim you pick. Some versions should get fancy second-row “relaxation” seats with powered adjustment, a reclining feature, and ottomans. Heat and ventilation for seats will make the longer drives much more comfortable.

Premium features expected

Expect a tech-heavy package. The dashboard might get dual 12.3-inch screens, and an 11-inch head-up display should keep all your key driving info at eye level. A Bose sound system, digital rear-view mirror, Kia Connect tech, wireless smartphone pairing, and a shift-by-wire gear selector are all on the cards. Kia’s even adding a dual sunroof for a bit of extra flair.

ADAS and safety features

Safety will be getting a boost too. Kia plans to load up the Carnival Hybrid with multiple advanced driver assistance features—think Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping and Lane Following Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist. There’s also Highway Driving Assist and Smart Cruise Control in the mix.

Carnival hybrid design and dimensions

On the outside, the Carnival Hybrid sticks with the big, upright design that defines the current generation, but it’ll stand out with a few unique styling tweaks. Look for 19-inch glossy black alloys, Dark Edition highlights, and full LED lighting front and rear. Sizing stays substantial—5,156mm long, 1,994mm wide, 1,740mm high, sitting on a 3,091mm wheelbase—so there’s still plenty of cabin space for everyone.

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