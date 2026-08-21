Kia Sonet, Carens Clavis Hybrids confirmed for India launch by 2029: To get hybrid powertrains

New Delhi:

Kia is getting ready to roll out more electrified options in India. During the 2026 CEO Investor Day, Kia’s president and CEO, Ho Sung Song, announced that both the Sonet and Carens will become hybrids. This is part of a bigger push for the brand in India.

Song shared that Kia plans to add hybrids to key models like the Sonet, Carens, and Seltos starting in 2027. There’s also a new B-segment electric SUV, designed and built locally, on the way.

Next-Generation Sonet to Get Hybrid Powertrain

Next up is the Sonet, which is set for a generation change in 2027. After that, a hybrid version should follow, landing around 2028 or 2029. Kia’s developing a strong-hybrid setup for the compact SUV. The new Sonet will likely sit on the K1 platform you see in the Hyundai Venue and Kia Syros. This new base is set up for hybrid tech, along with advanced electronics, over-the-air updates, and remote diagnostics. Plus, it should fix complaints about the Sonet’s small rear seats.

Carens Clavis Hybrid Expected by 2029

The Carens Clavis gets its own hybrid, expected to debut with its next generation by 2029. Right now, you can get the Carens with petrol, turbo-petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains. The hybrid version is tipped to borrow tech from the Seltos hybrid coming in 2027, which could use the familiar 115hp 1.5-litre petrol engine as part of its setup.

New B-segment electric SUV in the works

That’s not all—Kia has greenlit a new, homegrown B-segment electric SUV. It’ll fit between the Syros and Seltos, probably measuring around 4.2 meters long. The goal is to tap into India’s growing midsize electric SUV market. Final specs aren’t out yet.

Carnival and Sorento Hybrids: Coming soon

On top of these, hybrid versions of the Carnival and Sorento are coming. The Carnival hybrid should hit India this year, using the global setup: a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a hybrid system, cranking out 242hp and 367Nm, all going to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic.

Kia plans 10 models by 2030

Looking ahead to 2030, Kia wants a lineup of 10 models in India, covering petrol, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Out of these, eight will be electrified—a big shift for Kia in the Indian market.

ALSO READ:

Kia Seltos prices increased by up to Rs 32500 in India: Petrol and Diesel variant-wise price update

Kia Carens Clavis gets benefits of up to Rs 1.2 lakh in August 2026: Check model-wise offers

New Kia Seltos unveiled with 27-inch display, 200PS turbo engine and more