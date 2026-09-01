September 2026 car launches: Kia Sorento, BMW 7 Series Facelift, Porsche Cayenne Electric and more

New Delhi:

September is going to be a busy month for car buyers, as several major launches are scheduled – from Kia’s new flagship SUV to a refreshed Maruti Baleno and the latest BMW 7 Series. Luxury car maker Porsche also plans to show off its all-electric Cayenne in India before the month wraps up.

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Kia Sorento set to unveil on September 4

Kia is set to roll out the Sorento in India on September 4. This will be their top-of-the-line ICE model for the country. You’ll get to choose between a strong hybrid and a diesel powertrain. The 1.6-litre strong hybrid is said to put out 238hp and 380Nm, while the 2.0-litre diesel goes up to 202hp and 441Nm. Buyers can pick from six or seven seats.

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The Sorento looks sharp—it sports Kia’s Tiger Nose grille, vertical LED headlights with Y-shaped DRLs, LED fog lamps, and a chunky roof spoiler. Step inside and you’ll find a connected display setup, ADAS, ventilated front seats, digital IRVM, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control and ambient lighting.

Expect the Sorento to battle it out with the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, and Jeep Meridian.

Maruti Baleno Facelift set to unleash on September 5

The updated Maruti Baleno pops in on September 5. It brings some fresh styling plus new features to the familiar premium hatchback. Spy shots hint at a new front with a redesigned grille and bumper, fresh alloys, and tweaks to the rear bumper. Inside, updates likely extend to the upholstery and a few extra features.

The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine stays on, making 90hp and paired with both manual and AMT transmissions. The 77.5hp CNG version sticks around too, available with a manual gearbox.

The new Baleno will keep going up against the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, and Toyota Glanza.

BMW 7 Series and i7 Facelift set to lauch on September 11

The facelifted BMW 7 Series and i7 hit India on September 11. Bookings opened up in August right after their global reveal.

The updates bring a sharper design—split LED headlights, an upright illuminated kidney grille, and new bumpers. The cabin gets pretty high-tech with a 17.9-inch infotainment screen, a 14.6-inch passenger display, and BMW’s Panoramic Vision system.

On the i7, the international version comes with a bigger 112.4kWh battery, and the M70 xDrive delivers a massive 680hp and 1,100Nm.

These luxury sedans carry on their rivalry with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Porsche Cayenne Electric set to launch on September 30

Porsche will unveil its Cayenne Electric in India on September 30. Prices for the standard Cayenne Electric start at Rs 1.77 crore, while the Turbo Electric sets you back Rs 2.27 crore—both ex-showroom.

Both models pack a 113kWh battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive. The standard model churns out 442hp and 835Nm. Step up to the Turbo Electric and you get up to 1,156hp and 1,500Nm with Launch Control. The Turbo goes from 0-100kph in just 2.5 seconds and promises a WLTP range of 537km, with the standard version claiming up to 542km.

Inside, Porsche adds a sweeping 14.5-inch curved infotainment screen, a digital driver's display, and an optional 14.9-inch passenger screen.

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