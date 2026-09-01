New Audi Q3 bookings open in India at Rs 1 lakh ahead of launch

New Delhi:

Audi has opened bookings for its all-new Q3 in India, bringing this latest-gen luxury SUV closer to its official debut. If you want to lock in a unit, you just need to pay Rs 1 lakh booking amount. You can book it on the Audi India website, through the myAudi Connect app, or at any authorised Audi dealership.

The new Q3 steps things up quite a bit compared to the outgoing model. There’s a sharper, more modern exterior, a revamped cabin, and new tech features you won’t find in the older version.

New Audi Q3 gets a sharper design

On the outside, the Q3 keeps Audi’s signature SUV aesthetic but looks a lot bolder now. Up front, there’s a new hexagonal Singleframe grille with a 2D Audi logo. The SUV gets sleek Digital Matrix LED headlights that give it a more aggressive look. Around the back, you’ll see split LED tail lamps joined by a full-width light bar. Audi’s logo between the lamps also lights up.

Updated cabin with larger displays

Step inside, and there is a complete overhaul. The dashboard is all about digitisation now, anchored by a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster. Audi has also reworked the centre console layout- the old gear lever is gone, replaced by a drive selector stalk behind the steering wheel. That move also frees up space on the console. Plus, there’s a new four-spoke steering wheel.

2.0-litre turbo petrol with Quattro

Under the hood, the India-spec Q3 gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine putting out 201bhp and 320Nm of torque. It’s mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Quattro all-wheel drive comes standard, so you get solid grip no matter where you’re taking it. The blend of a punchy turbo-petrol, quick-shifting automatic, and AWD should remain a big draw for buyers.

Audi Q3 booking details

If you want to book the new Q3, Audi India has set the reservation amount at Rs 1 lakh. You can do it online or walk into any official Audi dealership. Speaking about the bookings, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director at Audi India, says the Q3 blends design, tech, performance, and everyday practicality. Apparently, even before the launch, there’s already strong buzz around this SUV.

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