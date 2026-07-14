Why India is mixing ethanol with petrol and what it means for consumers?

New Delhi:

India’s push for ethanol blending is not just about cleaner fuel; rather, it is a whole shift toward running the country on its own resources. Ethanol comes mainly from sugarcane, maize, and surplus grains, all grown locally. Mixing it with petrol means less money spent on importing crude oil and more income funnelled into India’s rural economy.

This journey started back in the early 2000s. At first, it was small pilot projects, but things picked up as the government rolled out new policies, encouraged companies to invest in ethanol plants, and worked with automakers and oil companies. Blending levels for petrol started low—with just 5 to 10 per cent ethanol (that’s E5 or E10)—but now we are looking at E20, where a fifth of the petrol is ethanol.

Why is India mixing ethanol with petrol?

India imports the bulk of its crude oil. And recently, the oil prices spiked overnight. To fight rising prices, ethanol entered the market to stabilise prices and protect commuters' pockets.

Ethanol is a homegrown company making the supply chain more secure and less exposed to global shocks. Besides that, it further gives farmers another way to sell their crops. It is made of:

Sugarcane

Maize

Other grains

This eases the pressure on the oversupplied sugar market. Plus, from an emissions standpoint, ethanol reduces carbon when compared to regular petroleum.

Is E20 petrol safe for cars and bikes?

Plenty of drivers worry about that putting more ethanol in the tank could hurt engine parts, fuel lines, or rubber seals. Before rolling out E20 standards, manufacturers and government agencies put plenty of cars through the wringer, checking for engine wear, corrosion, and emissions. If you are driving a modern car that’s E20-ready, you are in the clear. Older vehicles might show a few quirks, depending on how they are built and what materials they use.

Does E20 petrol reduce mileage?

Ethanol has a bit less energy than petrol, so you might see a slight decrease in how far you go on a litre, though it really depends on how you drive, maintain your car, tyre pressure, traffic and even how much you use the AC.

On the flip side, ethanol’s higher octane rating can boost combustion for engines tuned to use it, so E20-ready vehicles might not see much drop-off at all.

How does ethanol blending help Indian farmers?

This is not just an energy story; rather, it is a lifeline for India’s farmers. Opening up ethanol production means new buyers for their sugarcane, maize, and other crops. They are not stuck riding the ups and downs of sugar prices, and more plants mean job growth and new infrastructure in the countryside.

India’s ethanol policy compared with global markets

Globally, India is far from alone here. Nations such as the US, Brazil, Japan, Canada, and Thailand are blending ethanol with petrol.

Brazil, for example, runs at much higher blends and supports cars that can handle just about any mix of ethanol and petrol.

The future of ethanol-blended petrol in India

In the future, the E20 rollout signals a huge step for India. It weaves together energy independence, farmers’ incomes, and cleaner air. There’s still a road ahead: improving infrastructure, educating consumers, and helping people transition to compatible vehicles. But India’s ethanol story is not going away as it is lining up to become a core part of how the country fuels its future.