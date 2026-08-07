Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition launched at Rs 19.20 lakh: Gets 360-degree camera and more

New Delhi:

Volkswagen just rolled out the Virtus Anniversary Edition in India, and it clocks in at Rs 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom). It's been four years since the Virtus hit the scene here, and now the company has gone and given its top-spec GT Plus Sport trim a little celebration package. This special edition keeps the car’s aggressive look but packs in extra features that set it apart.

The company is not charging a rupee more for the Anniversary Edition over the standard GT Plus Sport, even though you get more kit.

Volkswagen Virtus anniversary edition: Design and features

The Anniversary Edition wears a new Avocado Pearl paint job—you will not find this colour on the regular Virtus lineup. There is a glossy black roof, blacked-out alloy wheels with flashy red brake callipers, and a black boot spoiler. Up front, it gets a gloss-black bumper and darker headlamp and taillamp housings.

Step inside and you are greeted by an all-black cabin with gloss-black bits on the dashboard. Volkswagen goes further and throws in extras like puddle lamps, a full 360-degree camera, and front parking sensors.

(Image Source : VOLKSWAGEN VIRTUS)Volkswagen Virtus

Loaded with features

The Anniversary Edition gets all the goodies from the top GT Plus Sport variant, too. You get leatherette seats, ventilated front seats, red ambient lighting, and a powered sunroof. There’s a big 10-inch touchscreen up front, plus an 8-inch digital driver’s display.

Automatic climate control, an eight-speaker audio setup, and paddle shifters come standard as well. For safety, Volkswagen hasn’t held back — there are six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, hill-start assist, and ABS with EBD.

1.5 TSI engine with DSG Gearbox

Under the hood, you get only one engine:

Volkswagen’s 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic.

This four-cylinder motor churns out 150hp and 250Nm, and Volkswagen claims it’ll return 19.62kpl.

If you look at the standard Virtus, you have got another option- a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol making 115hp and 178Nm, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition: Price

The Virtus Anniversary Edition lands at Rs 19.20 lakh, comes loaded with extra features, special styling touches, and a unique paint shade, all for the same price as the regular GT Plus Sport. It’s really aimed at buyers who want their Virtus to stand out without shelling out anything extra.

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