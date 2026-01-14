Volkswagen unveils India-spec Tayron R-Line SUV ahead of launch | See pics Volkswagen is set to launch the Tayron 7-seater SUV in India by early 2026. Replacing the Tiguan Allspace, the Tayron R-Line features a 2.0L TSI engine, 15-inch touchscreen, and a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating. Expected price: Rs 45-50 lakh. Get all the details here.

Volkswagen has unveiled the India-spec Volkswagen Tayron R-Line SUV ahead of its official debut in the market. This launch marks the company's significant re-entry into the three-row SUV segment following the 2021 discontinuation of the Tiguan Allspace. Positioned as a premium offering, the upcoming SUV will sit above the Tiguan R-Line in the brand's local portfolio. To ensure a competitive Volkswagen Tayron price in India, which is expected to range between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, the vehicle will be brought in as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit. Here is everything we know about the VW Tayron 7-seater SUV and its Volkswagen Tayron India launch date.

According to teaser images shared by the automaker on its website, the Tayron R-Line will feature sporty bumpers, 19-inch alloy wheels, and an aggressive design language. It is based on the MQB EVO platform, which it shares with the Tiguan R-Line; however, it features a longer wheelbase of 2,789mm. This is 109mm longer than the Tiguan, providing the necessary space for the extra row of seats. Additionally, the vehicle holds a 5-star crash test rating from Euro NCAP.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line SUV: Interior

Inside the cabin, the SUV will come equipped with a host of premium features, including a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system and front seats with leather upholstery, massage, and ventilation functions. Other highlights include a digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, 30-color ambient lighting, and matrix LED lamps. For storage, it offers up to 850 liters of boot space with the third row folded.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line SUV: Powertrain

The Tayron is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine available in the Taigun. This engine produces 204hp and 320Nm of torque, mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox with an AWD setup. Reports suggest that the Tayron R-Line will launch by March 2025, where it will challenge rivals such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and the MG Gloster.

