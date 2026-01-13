2026 Tata Punch Facelift on road price for all variants: Check full price list Tata Punch facelift launched at Rs 5.59 Lakh. Get the latest variant-wise Tata Punch on road price, 120hp turbo engine specs, and 5-star safety details here.

New Delhi:

Tata Motors has once again shaken up the Indian automotive market with the official launch of the 2026 Tata Punch facelift. This popular micro-SUV has received its first major update, introducing significant enhancements in design, technology, and safety.

The new model has been launched at an attractive introductory price of Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), with official bookings opening today.

2026 Tata Punch facelift variant-wise pricing and Tata Punch on road price

The 2026 Punch facelift is available in six distinct trims: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ S.

When calculating the Tata Punch on road price, buyers should estimate an additional Rs 80,000 over the ex-showroom price to cover RTO charges and insurance. Depending on the specific variant and city, this amount may vary by approximately +/- Rs 10,000.

Trim Petrol-MT Petrol-AMT CNG MT CNG AMT Turbo-Petrol MT Estimated On-Road Price (Range) Smart Rs 5.59L - Rs 6.69L - - Rs 6.39L – Rs 7.49L Pure Rs 6.49L - Rs 7.49L - - Rs 7.29L – Rs 8.29L Pure+ Rs 6.99L Rs 7.54L Rs 7.99L Rs 8.54L - Rs 7.79L – Rs 9.34L Pure+ S Rs 7.34L Rs 7.89L Rs 8.34L - - Rs 8.14L – Rs 9.14L Adventure Rs 7.59L Rs 8.14L Rs 8.59L Rs 9.14L Rs 8.29L Rs 8.39L – Rs 9.94L Adventure S Rs 7.94L - Rs 8.94L Rs 9.49L - Rs 8.74L – Rs 10.29L Accomplished Rs 8.29L Rs 8.84L Rs 9.29L - - Rs 9.09L – Rs 10.09L Accomplished+ S Rs 8.99L Rs 9.54L - Rs 10.54L Rs 9.79L Rs 9.79L – Rs 11.34L

Note: A single-pane sunroof is available as an optional extra on the Pure+ and Adventure trims for an additional Rs 35,000.

2026 Tata Punch facelift value for money: 2021 vs 2026 Model

At a starting price of Rs 5.59 lakh, the new Punch is only Rs 10,000 more expensive than the original 2021 launch price of Rs 5.49 lakh. Interestingly, the top-end naturally aspirated petrol variants are now more affordable. Meanwhile, the newly introduced turbo-petrol engine is priced just Rs 40,000 higher than previous top trims despite offering significantly more equipment and power.

New Powertrain: More "Punch" than ever

For the first time, Tata has introduced a high-performance engine option for the micro-SUV. Borrowed from the Tata Nexon, the new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers 120hp and 170Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, enabling the Punch to sprint from 0-100kmph in just 11.1 seconds.

