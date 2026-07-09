Volkswagen Tayron teased ahead of July 10 launch with R-line inspired design, digital cabin and AWD powertrain

New Delhi:

Volkswagen has reportedly dropped a new teaser for an upcoming lower-specification version of the Tayron SUV, which has confirmed the launch on July 10 (2026) in India. As per the rumours, the new more affordable Tayron have been floating around, and now it is official.

Volkswagen Tayron gets R-line inspired exterior design

This new variant slots in below the sportier R-Line trim and is aimed at buyers craving a three-row luxury SUV but hoping to avoid the top-shelf price tag. The teaser does not give away everything, but there’s enough to spot a handful of design tweaks inside and out.

Even though it’s the entry variant, the new Tayron borrows some sharp styling cues from the R-Line model- projector LED headlights linked by a light bar, plus that illuminated VW logo front and center. The grille and bumper, though, look a bit more subdued compared to the R-Line’s aggressive design. There’s also a new alloy wheel design, setting this variant apart from its pricier sibling. Where the R-Line gets 19-inch alloys, this one could come with smaller wheels, depending on the final spec sheet. You’ll still spot gloss-black wheel arches, roof rails, and those standout connected LED tail-lights at the back. The rear bumper gets a gentler touch, too.

Premium interior with dual digital screens

Step inside, and there will be the premium interiors with dual digital screens, just like in the R-Line, but with a little more colour, thanks to dual-tone seat upholstery instead of that all-black layout.

The dashboard holds onto the freestanding touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Blue ambient lighting, metal pedals, and a panoramic sunroof are still in the mix. It looks like Volkswagen will trim back some luxury features to keep the price in check, but the full list drops at launch.

Same 2.0-Litre Turbo Petrol Engine Expected

The lower-spec Tayron should stick with the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine as the R-Line—204hp, 320Nm of torque—hooked up to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The all-wheel-drive system will probably stay, which is good news if you want a luxury SUV that does not shy away from a little adventure.

Volkswagen Tayron expected price and rivals

As for pricing, this new Tayron will slot in below the R-Line’s Rs 46.99 lakh sticker. Once it launches, it’ll take on the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian. Making the Tayron more accessible could be just what Volkswagen needs to attract more buyers who want premium features and punchy performance—minus the top-end cost.